Dream it: Planetary's Partyverse - party2earn - One Step Ahead of Metaverse Competitors

KRAKOW, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Planetary Partyverse is a unique mobile app available on Google Play Store and Appstore that has a ready and fully functional metaverse. The app can be used to virtually meet, work and party. Partyvese focuses mainly on the latter - having fun! Party2earn model, virtual reality calls and beautiful NFT collections are only a few of the innovative features that Planetary gives to its users.

Planetary Partyverse was launched on May 16th, 2022, becoming one of the very few mobile apps integrated with ethereum blockchain and simultaneously available to the masses through AppStore and Google Play. In comparison to other new metaverse projects, it is not just a promise but a fully developed product. The app provides a-ready-to use party metaverse enabling users to party in real time, dance together in virtual clubs, meet new people including celebrities, share reactions and drinks which cause temporary effects on avatars, communicate through public and private chats, make VR calls as avatars and take advantage of numerous other in-app features.

The purpose of Planetary Team is to bring benefits of blockchain solutions to non-blockchain related users through Planetary's exceptional user experience and intuitive interface. On top of that, the company aims to integrate all NFT communities and set a new play2earn trend thanks to its innovative party&earn model.

Planetary is solving mass-adoption problems of the blockchain gaming industry by leaving users free to decide whether they want to integrate their default game account with a Metamask's blockchain wallet or not. Users are provided with many incentives to integrate with ethereum blockchain and take advantage of all features of Partyverse, nonetheless such an integration is not essential to enjoy Partyverse. Similar solution is unprecedented in the current state of art technology. Other metaverse projects either discriminate against non-blockchain related users within their ecosystem or are not integrated with blockchain at all.

One of the features of the Planetary that distinguishes it from other metaverse projects is the uniqueness of its NFT collections which will be launched in the coming months and available to the users. Planetary addresses key challenges of the NFT industry by combining in its NFT collections artistry of the graphics, utility of the non-fungible tokens and community aspect related to the holders associated with the collections. The first collection will be the Human Party Society NFT collection. With a plethora of utilities and perks, it is expected to be the most significant in the Planetary Partyverse ecosystem. Apart from adding to NFTs simple features like entrance to VIP areas in dedicated clubs, Planetary's first collections of NFTs will allow their holders to acquire NFTs of future collections and get allocation in special NFT Sale round of Utility Token.

Planetary is not closed for other NFT collections. The vision is to bring together multiple NFT Ethereum based communities and allow them to party together in clubs made just for them Users can recognize others friends from community by seeing above head of avatars their NFTs. Planetary will become a place of all NFTs communities to meet, party and have fun with each other. After the launch of first NFT collection project will go into the second phase of development creating lands, landowners and conquering Mars with Planetary's community.

Planetary recognizes the potential of play2earn business model and applies it in the Partyverse with its own party2earn mechanics. Planetary proposition stands out from currently offered solutions which require users to allocate or acquire certain assets beforehand in order to benefit from their party2earn technology. Contrary to the competitors, in Planetary Partyverse the only thing which users have to spend is their time. Users will be able to collect special items during parties to receive prizes. That system will allow active users to gain NFT for free. By playing on a regular basis and being active in Planetary Clubs everyone gets a chance to win limited prizes.

"We have been developing our metaverse for almost 3 years with strong conviction that implementation of our innovative idea places us at least one step ahead of our competitors. During that time our team has grown to almost 25 members. Each of these talents is dedicated to delivering top-notch metaverse products. The reactions of our users to our app let us believe that we are ready to compete with the biggest names in the industry such as Decentraland or TheSandbox." commented Jakub Kobosko, the CEO and co-founder of Planetary Partyverse.

"We are delighted by the warm reception of the Planetary Partyverse by the NFT and crypto community. Our social media profiles grows rapidly. We strive for establishing a strong community around our NFT collections and be a first choice to others NFT communities with regard to making virtual parties." commented Adam Kobosko COO and co-founder of Planetary Partyverse.

