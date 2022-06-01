Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has further expanded its presence in Europe with an office in Lyon, France.

"As we continue to grow steadily across Europe, the time is right to expand with an office and expanded team in Lyon," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager, France. "Complementing our office in Paris, our team in Lyon will provide our full line of property, casualty and specialty insurance as well as claims and engineering services locally to customers in southeast France."

BHSI teams in both Paris and Lyon bring BHSI's multinational capabilities, which span 170 countries, to local companies in France. The new office is located at:

15 Rue des Cuirassiers

69003 Lyon, France

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005452/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee

+1 617.936.2937