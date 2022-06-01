Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:22 Uhr
0,274 Euro
-0,008
-2,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 12:04
Capita plc - Total Voting Rights

Capita plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 1

1 June 2022

Capita plc
(the "Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

Notification of alteration to total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

The Company advises that its capital consists of 1,684,273,523 ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each, as at 31 May 2022. The voting rights of these shares are identical with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company currently holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Capita plc is 1,684,273,523.

The above figure, 1,684,273,523 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Capita plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 11,133,105 shares currently held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust and therefore excluded from the Company's EPS calculation.

Name and signature of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Claire Denton, Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525

© 2022 PR Newswire
