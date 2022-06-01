London/Zürich (ots) -Fragen der Regulierung werden für viele Unternehmen der Kryptobranche immer wichtiger. Die Schweiz entwickelt sich deshalb wegen ihrer geübten Technologie-Neutralität zu einem Hotspot der Branche. "Das sehr klare Herangehen der Schweizer Aufsicht sorgt für sichere Rahmenbedingungen und die ziehen immer mehr Kryptofirmen an", sagt Natasha Gonseth, Head of Compliance bei der BCB Group."Die Schweizer Aufsichtsbehörde wendet den Grundsatz "gleiches Geschäft, gleiche Regeln" auf jede Form neuer Technologie an", sagt Gonseth. Es wird also kein Unterschied gemacht, ob es sich bei den Geschäftsmodellen um traditionelle oder auch Krypto- und Blockchain-basierte handelt. "Wir beobachten gerade, dass Kryptofirmen vor allem aus dem Vereinigten Königreich, aber auch aus anderen Staaten einen Sitz in der Schweiz aufbauen. So gesellten sich zuletzt zur wachsenden Zahl inländischer Start-ups ausländische Unternehmen wie Fireblocks, BitMEX und FTX Europe."Dabei geht es nicht um eine lockerere Regulierung oder mehr Freiheiten", sagt Gonseth. Für viele Firmen ist es entscheidend, dass überhaupt klare und verlässliche Regeln geschaffen werden. "Das Wissen, was erlaubt ist und was nicht, ist eine entscheidende Grundlage für den Aufbau eines Geschäfts", sagt Gonseth. "Und gerade bei neuen Technologien ist es bedauerlich, wenn diese nicht anhand des zugrunde liegenden Geschäfts geprüft werden, sondern ihnen wegen der Technik mit zusätzlicher Skepsis begegnet wird." Der Versuch von Regulierungsbehörden, zunächst die Technologie zu verstehen, um dann das Geschäftsmodell zu bewerten, führt zu langen Phasen der regulatorischen Unsicherheit.Die FINMA hält sich an den Grundsatz der Technologieneutralität, wenn sie die Schweizer Finanzmarktgesetze auf Kryptoassets und Blockchain-basierte Geschäftsmodelle anwendet. "Diese Neutralität hat auch den Gesetzgeber bei der Ausarbeitung des DLT-Gesetzes im vergangenen Jahr geleitet", so Gonseth. Dazu kommt, dass die Schweizer Regulierungsbehörden sehr offen mit Kryptofirmen und der gesamten Branche kommunizieren. "Unternehmen und Technologie-Experten werden eingebunden, Fragen werden schnell beantwortet", sagt Gonseth. "Das führt dazu, dass die FINMA international als Krypto-offen wahrgenommen wird", so Gonseth."Diese Offenheit, die Klarheit der Aussagen und die direkte Kommunikation zusammen mit dem international starken Stand der Schweiz in puncto Sicherheit und politischer Stabilität werden auch weiter für Zuzug von Kryptofirmen sorgen", sagt Gonseth.About BCB GroupBCB Group is the world's leading crypto-dedicated payment services provider, serving many of the industry's largest clients including Bitstamp, FTX, Crypto.com, Fireblocks, Galaxy, Gemini, Huobi and Kraken. 