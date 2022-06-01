Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: 893222 ISIN: SE0000101362 Ticker-Symbol: BLRB 
Berlin
01.06.22
13:25 Uhr
11,500 Euro
-0,120
-1,03 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2022 | 13:05
99 Leser
Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Fallskyddspecialisterna

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Fallskyddspecialisterna

Cresto Group, a business unit within the Workplace Safety division of Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in Fallskyddspecialisterna i Heby AB.

Fallskyddspecialisterna is a niche player in fall protection solutions with an emphasis on inspections, installation, rental, and sales of products. Fallskyddspecialisterna has eight employees and an annual revenue of approximately MSEK 23 with good profitability.

"Fallskyddspecialisterna complements Cresto Group's strong position in Sweden with their successful positioning in both services and products", says Patrik Malterling, CEO of Cresto Group.

"I am convinced that Fallskyddspecialisterna will continue to grow and become a good complement in Cresto Group", says the seller Kaj Jansson, who will be part of the Board of Directors ofFallskyddspecialisterna.

Closing takes effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 1 June 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1:00 p.m. CEST on 1 June 2022.

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment

  • 20220601_Bergman_Beving_pressrelease_Fallskyddspecialisterna_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee971b91-9f97-4adc-b930-ea8920cffad0)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
