USPA Global Licensing Inc. (847158): U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Global Summer 2022 Collection from Miami Beach

Iconic, Sport-Inspired Brand Celebrates Summer with Vibrant Prints and Neon Accents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 01, 2022., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has launched its iconic, sport-inspired Summer Collection for 2022. The brand's global photo shoot, which is shared with U.S. Polo Assn. partners around the world, took place in South Florida's iconic Miami Beach. Visitors flock from around the world to bask in the tropical Miami Beach atmosphere, where the sun meets sand and sea.

Sun, sand, and saltwater along the shores of trendy Miami Beach create the perfect backdrop for U.S. Polo Assn.'s Summer 2022 Collection. This season's global photo shoot showcases beachside models lounging beside breezy palms and vibrant lifeguard towers, wearing pops of neon and bold tropical prints. The collection also brings colorful polo shirts, shorts, and graphic t-shirts alongside swimwear and essential summer accessories, including bucket hats and trendy handbags.

Consumers in-store and online around the world can look for color blocked brights and timeless resort stripes inspired by the sunlit Miami horizon. U.S. Polo Assn. has given summer style a refresh with an emphasis on breathable, lightweight fabrics to make fun in the sun easy and breezy. Fans of the brand can bask in soft knit tank dresses and preppy cotton shirts to make the most of a sun-kissed summer with U.S. Polo Assn.

"The inspiration for our Summer 2022 Collection comes from the bold color palette of the sunset and sea. Rich colors bring rejuvenating energy to our classic style that's in step with today's current trends," says Brian Kaminer, SVP of Brand and Product Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Innovating new fabrics with textural details make our timeless trends fresh for customers to approach the summer in style."

U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style. The brand's signature red, white, and blue stripe is used in a variety of ways to add an element of surprise to each garment. Each U.S. Polo Assn. collection takes classic designs to a new level with unique styling, high-quality fabrics, and seasonal comfort. The Summer 2022 Collection follows suit with bold and fresh assortments that offer a wide array of options, including USPA Life apparel with sustainable aspects.

"These are exciting times for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with new stores opening around the world, and now the launch of our amazing Summer 2022 Collection," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Every season the U.S. Polo Assn. Team works to share our authentic connection to the sport of polo with our customers anywhere, anytime they want to shop, while offering an authentic and service-oriented experience."

