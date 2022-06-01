Informa Business Intelligence: Completion of Pharma Intelligence Acquisition by Warburg Pincus From Informa PLC and Appointment of Executive Chair

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharma Intelligence, a leading provider of specialist intelligence, data, and software for clinical trials, drug development, and regulatory compliance, announces that Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, has completed its acquisition of the business from Informa PLC (LSE:INF.L), the international Academic Markets, B2B Markets and Digital Services Group. The acquisition includes Informa's full portfolio of specialist brands which includes the Citeline suite of products (Trialtrove, Sitetrove, Pharmaprojects) as well as Biomedtracker, Clinerion, Datamonitor Healthcare, Pink Sheet, Scrip, Skipta, and TrialScope.



Pharma Intelligence will now enter its next phase of growth under new ownership. As announced on February 10, Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi based investment company, joins Warburg Pincus in the investment. Informa retains a 15% equity interest in the business.

The investors plan to extend the company's leading position in the $22 billion pharmaceutical data and analytics market by increasing focus and investment in innovation and product development to improve efficiency in the drug development life cycle.

The company holds the leading position in the clinical trial intelligence space, providing insights on patient enrollment and demographics, trial progress, individual trial sites and investigators for more than 375,000 clinical trials across 180 countries. The company's solutions are used by 3,000 pharmaceutical companies and CROs in their clinical trial design, commercial strategy, and regulatory compliance processes to maximize the likelihood of success of introducing products to market.

Appointment of Executive Chair

Pharma Intelligence is also delighted to announce the appointment of Jay Nadler as Executive Chair, effective immediately. Jay has led and advised leading companies providing data and analytics, software, and technology-enabled services to a number of industry sectors including life sciences for more than 30 years. He is the current Executive Chair of Sagent Lending Technologies, former CEO of Clarivate, former COO of Interactive Data Corporation, and the former President of Information Holdings' Pharma Business. He has worked closely with Warburg Pincus for more than 20 years as a portfolio company executive, advisor, and Board member, and has also been an advisor to the firm.

Jay Nadler, Executive Chair, Pharma Intelligence, said, "I am honored to join the Board of Pharma Intelligence and look forward to partnering with Ramsey Hashem, the rest of the management team, employees, and customers, as we work together to introduce more efficiency into the drug development lifecycle. As an independent company, with additional focus and investment, Pharma Intelligence will deliver additional value to all industry stakeholders. I am particularly excited about introducing innovative products to the market, such as Citeline Predict, that leverage the company's unique data sets, deep understanding of customer challenges, and the latest advancements in data science."

Ramsey Hashem, CEO, Pharma Intelligence, said, "As we join the Warburg Pincus group of companies, our commitment and vision for the future remain steadfast. With Jay Nadler on board as Executive Chair, we will be able to accelerate growth and take advantage of market opportunities and investments like never before. We look forward to working closely with the team at Warburg Pincus and continuing to deliver our world class suite of products and services to our customers that rely on our insights to make strategic business decisions every day."

Adarsh Sarma, co-head of Europe at Warburg Pincus and Chandler Reedy, Head of Strategic Investments at Warburg Pincus said, "We are delighted that the acquisition is complete, and we can focus our efforts entirely on the next phase of growth. Working closely with Jay Nadler and the management team, we will build on the excellent work already undertaken and use our industry expertise and experience successfully scaling pharma, health tech and B2B information services businesses, to help the company achieve its growth potential."

David Reis and Amr Kronfol, Managing Directors at Warburg Pincus, said, "This is an exciting time for the business, its employees, and customers, as Pharma Intelligence becomes an independent company able to achieve its full growth potential. We believe Pharma Intelligence is a high-quality, fast-growing company and that with its outstanding people, products and services and our investment, it will play an increasingly important role within the global pharma and healthcare industry."

About Pharma Intelligence

Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.



About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $80 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 245 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $103 billion in over 1,025 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $284 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. It leverages its deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

