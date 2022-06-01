Fabled Copper Corp.: Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defines Three Structural Corridors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, the Magnum Mine UAV Done Mission, the Magnum, the Neil UAV Drone Mission, the Neil, EM-1, Ram Creek, Davis Keays Eagle UAV Drone Mission, sampling, surface geophysics, the underground inspection of the 6950 level of the Davis Keays Eagle Vein and now the structural interpretation of the Davis Keays area." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Location

Preamble

Minor follow-up exploration activity took place during the 1950s and early 1960s, with activity increasing significantly during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The work resulted in recognition of numerous copper occurrences within the Neil Property, the most significant of which are the Magnum Vein (Churchill Copper) and the Eagle Vein (Davis Keays). The Lady vein system at the Lady Luck Occurrence also received minor underground development work from 1969 - 1970. See Photo 1 below

Photo 1 - Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Mine

More details on the past history, 2021 UAV drone mission, sampling and surface geophysics have been made public in the April 27th, May 4th, May 11th and May 25th releases.

The purpose of the 2021 structural survey over the Davis Keays area was threefold;

i) Present preliminary structural interpretations that integrate field observations with high resolution photogrammetry imagery datasets and elevation models.

ii) Review structural data collected at each of the two occurrences

iii) Present a generalized structural interpretation that describes key features controlling copper mineralization.

All maps and imagery were drafted in the NAD83 (CSRS) datum and projected to UTM zone 10. A Google Earth TM .kmz file also performed which provided geotagged photographs taken at each mapping locality on the Eagle vein(s).

Coverage was restricted to the western slopes in the vicinity of the historic switchback road constructed over the vein during historic development and mining. Seventy-one structural measurements of bedding, cleavage, fold axes and veins were taken and 49 station geotagged photographs documented key features at each locality reviewed. All mapping data were plotted on high resolution orthomosaic imagery available for the site. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Orthomosaic Photo with Structural Measurements of Davis Keays Area

Digital elevation data were used to create a series of hillshade models generated at different sun azimuth angles. Different sun azimuth angles aid interpreting the location of key structural features including folding, bedding form lines, vein faults and potential thrust faults. See Figure 5 below.

Figure 5 - Hill Shade Model with Diabase Dikes and Quartz Veins Plotted

The orthomosaic was also reviewed in 3-D to better understand the location of veining and folding present in the Davis-Keays target.

Lineament interpretations were carried out to better understand the location of faults within known copper mineralized zones. Stratigraphic contacts were not mapped with enough confidence to be generate a lithological map for the area, however two main stratigraphic units were observed.

Numerous discrete quartz - iron mineralization veins were mapped in detail. See Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Quartz - Iron Mineralized Veins Davis Keays Area

In addition to mineralized veining two other types of mineralization were observed;

Quartz Sulphide mineralized breccia with a siltstone host and Sulphide vein network within siltstone units, See Photos 3 and 4 below.

Photo 3 - Quartz Sulphide Breccia (a) and Breccia Photo 4 - Sulphide Vein Network (b)

In addition, mineralized quartz - carbonate veining overprinted by compressive deformation associated with regional thrusting was studied, See Figure 5 below.

Photo 5 - Compression Deformation, Davis Keays Area

The results of the structural studies clearly defined three preferred structural corridors, one of which corresponds to the underground Davis Keays, Eagle Vein workings. At this time not enough work or observations have to made to determine if there is an association with the mineralized veining and diabase dikes. See Figure 6 below.

Figure 6 - Structural Corridors, Davis Keays Area

Detailed observation of the high resolution Hillshade photo of the Davis Keays area clearly defines structural liniments which correspond to some of the mineralized features observed in the field. See Figure 7a for hillshade liniments and Figure 7b for liniments outlined in red.

Figure 7a - Shade Relief Liniments, Veining?

Figure 7b - Red line traces of Liniments

This led to close observation of the other side of the mountain where the eagle vein was observed and the same liniments associated with quartz veining was clearly evident as shown by the yellow dashed traces. See Photos 6, 7 below.

Photo 6 - Eagle Vein

Photo 7 - Other quartz veins near Eagle vein

Due to this correlation from both sides of the mountain, further detailed observations were made of the northeast area, See Figure 8 and box outline of detailed study area

Figure 8 - Detailed Study Area

This magnified observation of the northeast side of the mountain clearly show and defines the locations and strikes of at least 5 vein sets in addition to that of the eagle vein and all having a similar attitude. See Photo 8a for detailed photo of vein sets and Photo 8b of vein sets outlined in red trace.

Photo 8a - 5 Clearly Defined Vein Sets

Photo 8b - Red Trace Over Vein Sets

Looking at the structural kinetics we see both the macro scale slippage between vein sets, see Photo 9A below and the same movement in micro scale in the vein and replacement mineralization, see Photo 9b below.

Photo 9a - Macro Scale -Slippage in Vein Sets

Photo 9b - Micro Scale - Slippage

Going Forwards

All the various types of surveys performed on the Davis Keays area come to one general conclusion. The Davis Keays area is composed of numerous mineralized vein sets within a clearly defined structural corridor of which the eagle vein is only one that has seen extensive concentration of work both on surface and underground.

The 2022 field exploration program will follow up on this important findings but in addition to this, the Davis Keays area is Fabled Copper's first priority drill target to test the multi vein sets encounter during 2021 exploration program.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

