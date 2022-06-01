Global active investment management firm chooses Percona to support database infrastructure for critical applications

Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Man Group, a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm with $151.4 billion in assets under management[1], has selected Percona for 24/7/365 support for its critical applications that depend on MongoDB. Percona will provide Premium Support to Man Group's Alpha Technology division, guaranteeing uptime for its core research and trading data applications.

Man Alpha Technology, responsible for the infrastructure and systems facilitating investment decision-making at Man Group, will have access to Percona's MongoDB subject matter experts to ask questions through consultative support. Man Group is also using Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM), an open source database observability, monitoring and management tool.

Tim Mace, Head of Data Engineering, Man Alpha Technology, said: "We look forward to working with Percona and accessing its technical team's expertise and high-quality service. We saw a need for support for our business processes that depend on MongoDB, but simultaneously wanted to retain our approach to how we architect and scale our infrastructure to meet the needs of our business. Percona demonstrated a long track record of expertise in the space, with in-depth domain knowledge and open source tooling that meets the demanding requirements we have today."

Martin James, Vice President Sales EMEA APAC, Percona added, "Companies want to use the best technologies to run their operations, and they need the best support and expertise to get the most value from those technologies. Percona's independent approach and expertise in open source database software means that companies can rely on us to achieve their goals over time. With Percona, companies can get the insight and support expertise that they need with the peace of mind that any recommendations really are the best for them and their requirements.

MongoDB is one of the world's most popular databases according to DB-Engines, used by millions of developers to help them build and run applications. Percona offers a range of products based on MongoDB Community Edition, including:

Percona Distribution for MongoDB this is a complete solution that is a fully featured drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition. It brings together the best and most critical enterprise components from the open source community, designed and tested to work together, as well as market-leading support by Percona.

Percona Server for MongoDB a free, source available drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition that includes enterprise-grade functionality such as Memory Engine in-memory storage engine, HashiCorp Vault integration, data-at-rest encryption, audit logging, external LDAP authentication with SASL, and hot backups

Percona Backup for MongoDB A fully supported, open source, community backup tool for performing consistent hot backups in MongoDB

This functionality is all included as part of Percona Platform, the company's recently announced product for multiple open source database distributions, support and automated recommendation engines. Percona Platform provides the software and services to unify the database experience on any infrastructure, helping companies gain access to the best open source solutions, support, services, and insights to run their database environments at peak performance in the cloud or on-premises without license restrictions or escalating costs.

Links

Percona https://www.percona.com

Percona Support for MongoDB https://www.percona.com/services/support/mongodb-support

Percona Platform https://www.percona.com/software/percona-platform

Man Group https://www.man.com

About Percona

Databases run better with Percona. Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class products, support and services for a range of open source databases including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional deployments, cloud-based platforms and hybrid IT environments. The company is committed to supporting open source as an approach to software licensing, development and deployment its database management tools are used by millions of application developers, database administrators and IT professionals worldwide.

Percona equips businesses with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to make a difference helping them scale with speed as they grow. The company supports global brands such as PayPal, Vimeo, RockStar Games, Duolingo, Fiserv, Slack, Cisco Systems, and Rent the Runway, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximise application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Learn more at www.percona.com.

About Man Group

Man Group is a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm focused on delivering alpha and portfolio solutions for clients. Headquartered in London, we manage $151.4 billion* and operate across multiple offices globally.

We invest across a diverse range of strategies and asset classes, with a mix of long only and alternative strategies run on a discretionary and quantitative basis, across liquid and private markets. Our investment teams work within Man Group's single operating platform, enabling them to invest with a high degree of empowerment while benefiting from the collaboration, strength and resources of the entire firm. Our platform is underpinned by advanced technology, supporting our investment teams at every stage of their process, including alpha generation, portfolio management, trade execution and risk management.

Our clients and the millions of retirees and savers they represent are at the heart of everything we do. We form deep and long-lasting relationships and create tailored solutions to help meet their unique needs. We recognise that responsible investing is intrinsically linked to our fiduciary duty to our clients, and we integrate this approach broadly across the firm.

We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where difference is celebrated and everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive, as well as giving back and contributing positively to our communities. For more information about Man Group's global charitable efforts, and our diversity and inclusion initiatives, please visit: https://www.man.com/corporate-responsibility

Man Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EMG.LN and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Further information can be found at www.man.com

*As at 31 March 2022. All investment management and advisory services are offered through the investment "engines" of Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man Solutions FRM and Man GPM.

[1] As of March 31, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005145/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Zoe Gardiner

onebite for Percona

percona@onebite.co.uk