Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:04 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 14:04
61 Leser
AECI Limited - Board Committee Changes

AECI Limited - Board Committee Changes

PR Newswire

London, June 1

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Tax reference number: 9000008608

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

AECI BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

In accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and paragraphs 6.39 and 6.40
of the Debt Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) wishes to advise shareholders and noteholders of the following changes to the Board Committees.

In support of the Company's Growth Strategy, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives and following the retirement of Adv. Rams Ramashia, a comprehensive board committee review assessment was undertaken. The outcome of the assessment resulted in the following changes to the Board Committees' mandates and memberships which will take effect on 1 June 2022:

  • The Nominations Committee will now be called the Nominations and Director's Affairs Committee.
    Ms Philisiwe Sibiya is appointed as a new member of the Committee.
  • The Social and Ethics Committee will now be called the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee.
    Dr Khotso Mokhele, Ms Patrica O'Brien and Ms Marna Roets are appointed as new members of the Committee.
  • The Remuneration Committee will now be called the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee.
    Ms Fikile Dludlu (De Buck) is appointed as a new member of the Committee replacing Adv. Rams Ramashia.
  • Mr Walter Dissinger is appointed as Chairman of the Risk Committee and Ms Philisiwe Sibiya is appointed as a new member of the Committee.
  • The Investment Committee will now be called the Investment, Innovation and Technology Committee.
  • Mr Stephen Dawson has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly formed Safety, Health and Environment Committee. Dr Khotso Mokhele, Mr Walter Dissinger and Ms Patricia O'Brien have all been appointed as members of the new Committee.

By order of the Board

C Singh

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

1 June 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2022 PR Newswire
