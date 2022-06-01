Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of The AI Eye , featuring an exclusive interview with the CTO of technology company, GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHXQWQptYRY

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2022/053122-AI-Eye-GBT.mp3

As the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and its adjacent technologies in the healthcare space increases, so too does its use cases within the sector. In a recent interview with Investorideas.com, Danny Rittman, the CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) highlighted the way AI is being leveraged in GBT's own healthcare tech IP's, and in the healthcare and medicine domain more broadly.

"We've seen AI in healthcare develop rapidly in the past decade or so," Rittman said. "Major corporations, like IBM, Apple and others stepped in and introduced apparatuses like wearables, as well as AI systems in other forms. IBM was one of the first major players with Watson, which was and is still a huge project, providing analytics in the cancer domain and others."

GBT's intelligent health advisory system, codenamed Hippocrates, leverages the company's Avant! AI engine. Rittman explained Hippocrates and how it can be used as an assistant to physicians.

"We actually had the Hippocrates more than six months ago. It's basically the core of Avant!, our AI engine, which we implemented here for the health domain," he said. "Avant! can be adapted to any domain, but since the company has been moving into this area for the past few years, we decided to take the core of the Avant! and make it the Hippocrates system, which is going to be a health advisor. The Hippocrates system will have all the information taken from the CDC and the National Health Institute, so all the official accredited information, along with medical textbooks that we train the system with. With that, it will have its initial and vast database to be able to provide health tips and advice as a first line."

"So, you can ask Hippocrates, and the system will initiate a dialog with the user … and try to diagnose as a first line, but not as a replacement for a physician," Rittman said. "Each case is recorded, the system is trained, and next time it will know more. The system gains knowledge with time."

A report published by Precedence Research, for instance, finds that the global market for AI in Healthcare is projected to grow from $11.06 billion USD in 2021 to over $187.95 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37 percent from 2022-30. One of the factors cited in the report as a market driver is the use of wearables. Rittman explained the status of GBT's own wearable medical device, the qTerm, which measures human vitals information (oxygen, heart rate and body temperature), as well as how it works.

"We've successfully completed the prototypes and we're now building its mobile application that is more representative, and includes some analytics," he said. "I estimate we'll release it within the next month or two. After its launch, we will immediately start its integration with the Hippocrates system. That's the plan for the qTerm, along with adding more features to it."

"A user can sit at home, take their vitals, and at the doctor's office they'll be able to use the widget on our website to enter the qTerm's ID and see the patient's vitals," he said. "We think this is great, because it allows telemedicine from anywhere around the world directly to your doctor's office. This will also be supervised by the AI system."

Perhaps one of the best known pieces of wearable tech is Apple's Apple Watch. It was recently reported that researchers at the Mayo Clinic used an AI algorithm to interpret single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) tracings from an Apple Watch and "effectively identified patients with a weak heart pump." Itzhak Zachi Attia, the lead AI scientist in the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic, explained:

"Approximately 420 patients had a watch ECG recorded within 30 days of a clinically ordered echocardiogram, or ultrasound of the heart, a standard test to measure pump strength. We took advantage of those data to see whether we could identify a weak heart pump with AI analysis of the watch ECG. While our data are early, the test had an area under the curve of 0.88, meaning it is as good as or slightly better than a medical treadmill test. AI analysis of the watch ECG is a powerful test to identify a weak heart pump."

Elsewhere in the space, BeeKeeperAI, described as "a pioneer in zero trust, confidential computing and privacy-preserving analytics for the training, validation, and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare," recently announced that it had expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to "allow algorithm developers and healthcare data stewards to access through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, thereby accelerating AI-Powered Innovation in Healthcare. Michael Blum, MD, Co-founder and CEO of BeeKeeperAI, said:

"Through our collaboration with Microsoft and our use of Microsoft Azure services, we have developed key insights that will help to prepare the healthcare AI marketplace for confidential computing and provide resources to help data stewards and algorithm developers to effectively work in this new environment. We chose Azure because of its privacy and security for data and algorithms as well as the infrastructure needed to compute at scale, in the cloud, across multiple locations."

These instances are just a sample of all the exciting ways AI is being used in healthcare and medicine. Rittman particularly highlighted the AI's ability in managing data as an asset in its applicability in the space.

"I think one of its major advantages is to encapsulate a vast amount of datasets, handling big data, and by doing that providing assistance and suggestions or pointing out potential possibilities to the medical team," Rittman said.

But regardless of AI's increasing ubiquity in healthcare, Rittman insists on the primacy of actual doctors.

"We do not believe AI systems will replace the actual medical team or professionals," he said. "The physician is the ultimate authority."

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts , Audible , Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured AI stock on Investorideas.com

Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye- Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

