Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data to Sponsor Exclusively All of Roman Balmakov's Episodes on EpochTV for 2022 and 2023 - Reaching Epoch Times' Over 1.5 million Paying Members

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF) (CSE:SKUR) (FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to Sekur Private Data's Sekur solution, it has signed a contract with The Epoch Times to become the exclusive sponsor of Roman Balmakov's episodes on EpochTV for all of his shows every Wednesday and every Friday for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. The total amount of sponsored episodes amounts to 158 episodes starting June 29th 2022 and ending December 31 2023. These episodes are in addition to the YouTube episodes already being sponsored by the Company at a rate of 12 episodes a month on average for Roman Balmakov.

The sponsored ads will describe Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, without any data mining, including Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur, and its proprietary SekurSend feature letting a user send a private email to anyone in the globe without the recipient's ISP being able to read the content or do any data mining on it. EpochTV is only viewable by The Epoch Times' 1.5 million paying members and offers exclusive programs and episodes which are different than the episodes aired on YouTube.

The sponsored program will be Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov. Additionally, followers will benefit from a 25% discount Promo code for the first 5 years of subscription to Sekur at the time of signup. The average Facts Matter episode on EpochTV gets well over 150,000 views, with some reaching 250,000 views.

About Facts Matter:

Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

As America moves into uncharted waters, it's incredibly important for people to have an honest source of news because right now, what this republic needs more than anything else, are informed citizens who are grounded in facts. Facts Matter investigates complex issues, and then presents the findings in a way that is easy to understand. Facts Matter is free from the influence of any government, corporation, or political party. Its goal is to bring you accurate information so that you can form your own opinion, stay informed, and stay free. Facts Matter has over 776,000 subscribers and is growing fast, and has gained well over 27 million video views since the channel being established on YouTube Nov 2020.

According to The Epoch Times , The Epoch Times has received numerous awards for it reporting and design, including from the New York Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Society for News Design. The Epoch Times national print readership is over 1 million, and theepochtimes.com website monthly pageviews is 110 million. The Epoch Times' media network currently covers 21 languages and 33 countries.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data said: "We are thrilled and honored to have been selected as the very first company able to sponsor EpochTV programs. Roman is a tremendously talented investigative reporter and goes right to the heart of the matter of things. We have many shareholders who watch Roman regularly and are big fans. We look forward to our partnership and we are excited to tell our story to the 1.5 million, and growing, paying members of The Epoch Times. The Epoch Times' EpochTV audience will come to know the many unique and critical features provided by Sekur , such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers or Big Tech companies. As we are not connected to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "BigTech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications such as secure and private emails and instant messaging. We are looking forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and we look forward to tell our story on The Epoch Times network"

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messaging and secure communication, and a suite of cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management, tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its solutions through its websites sekur.com and sekursuite.com, and through its approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

