Monsoon Blockchain Corporation: Cyber Yachts Signs Norwegian Superyacht Designer

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Cyber Yachts, the world's first metaverse yacht company, has signed renowned Norwegian yacht designer Kurt Strand, and his 444 foot crystal palace superyacht, "California." The California is the world's largest metaverse superyacht, filled with the highest end amenities and entertainment.

The California is the latest luxury vessel to join Cyber Yachts' fleet of metaverse superyachts, which will host virtual concerts and events with A-list artists and celebrities. Tickets to these virtual and IRL experiential events will be made up of unique NFT collections, minted exclusively for each event.

Designer Kurt Strand founded Strand Craft in 2003. The company began as a design and development firm, specializing in custom built luxury boats. Strand is a Norwegian boat builder with 30 years of experience in boat design and custom boat building. His expertise in boat and yacht design, custom cars, custom boat building paralleled the essentials of creating the most amazing watercrafts - exacting detail for top performance, use of latest technology and selecting only the finest materials for hand-crafted perfection.

Strand modeled the California yacht after gladiator helmet designs which flow into feminine shaped lines. The 8,000 ton vessel can hold 24 passengers and a crew of 50. It features a helicopter landing pad which can be stored under the main deck via an automatic elevator system, and three pools with waterfalls which let water flow from the upper deck to the main level and down to the beach area. One of the pools has a surf riding machine, allowing the yacht to live up to its namesake.

The yacht is designed with a hybrid electric propulsion system, powered by high efficient diesel turbine generators. The propulsion is entrusted to three Azipods capable of pushing California up to 20 knots. The California can run on a slow cruising speed of 11 knots for 5 hours solely on battery power. The power coming from the generators is stored into a 60-ton lithium-ion battery bank, capable of holding two million watts of electricity. An advanced water cleaning system and an automatic-angled solar panel system assist the power supply in the harbor. To complete the environmentally friendly design, all of the yacht tenders and toys are fully electric powered.

The Zen inspired interior of California is designed for a relaxed lifestyle, with recycled wood, natural stone, inside wall waterfalls, and large aquariums. It includes a club style lounge area with a bar, game rooms, a gym with a Turkish Bath, massage studio and wellness spa. In addition, the yacht also features a 24-seat movie theater, bowling alley, and a showroom for a classic car collection. Beautiful Koi ponds can be found in the lobby and lounge area.

Cyber Yachts was founded in partnership with three time Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo of the platinum selling group Migos. Quavo recently became a featured character in the popular game NBA 2k22. Cyber Yachts is building a luxury event and online gaming metaverse of yachts, celebrities, rockstars, island hopping and a vast ocean of destination playgrounds. At the heart of the experience will be the superyachts, each unique and designed specially for its own mega rockstar, celebrity, or luxury brands captain. Cyber Yachts intends to offer users, through tickets and VIP passes, experienced curated events, performances, gaming quests, luxury digital goods and social fun.

For more information about Cyber Yachts, please visit cyberyachts.com

As reported in the LA Times, the market research firm Grand View Research forecasted the global yacht market to hit $12.16 billion by 2028, up from $8.15 billion in 2020. During the pandemic, the number of billionaires in the world climbed from 2,095 to 2,755 and their cumulative wealth increased by 60 percent, or $5 trillion.

The metaverse has been gaining significant popularity and value in the past year, with a major increase of companies and celebrities buying plots of virtual "land" in The Sandbox and Decentraland, allowing them to "digitally market, raise awareness and extend their brands." Global investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have both predicted that the metaverse could be an $8 trillion market opportunity.

Cyber yachts is positioning itself well in a lucrative NFT market. US-based, multinational investment bank Jeffries recently increased its market-cap forecast for the NFT market to $80 billion by 2050, with double digit growth for the next five years. Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, recently raised $450 million from firms including Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $4 billion. This marked one of the largest seed rounds for any NFT collection to date.

Contact:

wei.ming@monsoonblockchaincorporation.com

https://monsoonblockchaincorporation.com/

SOURCE: Monsoon Blockchain Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701854/Cyber-Yachts-Signs-Norwegian-Superyacht-Designer