Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Yu Yamato has been appointed as a director of the Company, following the resignation of Eiichi Fukuda. Mr. Yamato has been selected by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL") as its nominee to the Company's board in accordance with the investor rights agreement dated November 3, 2021. Mr. Fukuda has resigned as part of a planned transition within Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his trust in Kenorland and support of our companies' joint exploration efforts which led to the discovery of Regnault in 2020," said Mr. Flood, CEO of Kenorland Minerals. "I would also like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his contributions as a director of Kenorland, which followed the strategic investment into the Company, made by Sumitomo Metal Mining in November of last year. We would also like to welcome Mr. Yamato to the Board as Mr. Fukuda transitions to a new role within Sumitomo Metal Mining in Japan. Mr. Yamato brings a wealth of experience in the metals and mining sector and will be a strong addition to our Company."

Yu Yamato has worked with SMM as a geologist for over 23 years and holds a Master of Science from the Geological Institute of the University of Tokyo. He is currently a manager and senior geologist within the mineral resources division of SMM in Japan. Prior to this role, he was the president of Sumiko Resources Exploration & Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SMM and was the geology manager for SMM at the Côté Gold Project in Ontario which is joint ventured with IAMGOLD Corporation.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation, and the Hunter Project is optioned to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, USA, the Company owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

CEO and Director

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Francis MacDonald

President

Tel: +1 778 322 8705

francis@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

