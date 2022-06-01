Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Expands Testing Facilities as Reported Covid-19 Cases Show Increase

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today the company has expanded its program of COVID-19 testing amid an increase in the number of positive cases being reported.

Net Medical's Test-to-Treat program COVID-19 program has now been expanded to Arizona. Simultaneously, in conjunction with the Department of Health in New Mexico, the company's Test-to-Treat program is fully operational.

Net Medical President Rafael Rubio said, "It's the first time we have used our proprietary Telemed platform to offer physician services directly to consumers. Previously, our Telemed program was limited to our extensive hospital network for neurology, cardiology, and other highly specialized medical services. This comes at a time when we are seeing an upturn in COVID-19 cases in our test results.

"Our direct-to-consumer physician service is especially important and needed in rural areas where physician services tend to be limited. We have modified our platform to reach patients via their smart phones, tablets and computers for a face-to-face visit by our prescribing physicians.

"Patients are delighted with the overall convenience, ease of use and ready availability of physician prescribed antiviral medications through our arrangement with Walgreen's Federal Express delivery system. The average Telemed visit takes less than 10 minutes. Qualified patients can receive their medication at home within a day.

Rubio continued, "The home testing and prescription service is the future for many medical situations. It's amazing to see how effective this program is for patients without having to leave home when they are not feeling well. We expect Net Medical to expand our services based on new developments."

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com.

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC PINK:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus and infection testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and telemedicine platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press releasecontainsforward-looking statements within the meaning ofSection 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's currentexpectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similarexpressionsreferring tofuture periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guaranteefuture results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703489/Net-Medical-Expands-Testing-Facilities-as-Reported-Covid-19-Cases-Show-Increase