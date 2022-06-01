Agravitae, Inc: Agravitae Releases World's First Premier Graviola-Infused, High-End Luxury Skin Care Line

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Agravitae, an industry-leading supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness and skincare products, announces the world's first premier graviola-infused, high-end luxury skin care line . These gentle, plant-based vegan formulas combine the best cosmeceutical-strength ingredients with natural, soothing botanicals for superior moisture while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.

Sustainably sourced and suitable for all skin types, Agravitae's graviola-infused, luxury skin care line is paraben- and sulfate free. Each product is packaged in Miron glass bottles to protect against UV exposure and oxidation.

"Agravitae's highest intention is to provide superior quality, farm-sourced, plant-based nutrients in our graviola-infused products," says Agravitae founder and Chairman Ken Owen.

Graviola elevates this skin care line to new levels of organic wellness

For generations, graviola fruit (soursop) has been known as a powerful superfood in its native tropical regions of the Americas, Caribbean, Africa and Southeast Asia. Graviola is rich in vitamin C and other sought-after skin-nourishing nutrients. But this superfood is extremely fragile, making large-scale transport for product manufacturing impractical and nearly impossible.

Agravitae (pronounced ah-grah vee-tay) uses an extract created through a proprietary process enabling the graviola fruit's goodness to be infused into a luxurious botanical skin care line.

Hard-working bioactives powered by nature

Agravitae's graviola-infused luxury skin care line was formulated by the world-renowned chemist and formulators at Benchmark Cosmetic Labs, and energy-tested by in-house herbalist Ashley De Paul. The line includes:

Intensive Firming Treatment : Precious ingredients from land and sea unite in this nutrient-rich formula to feed the skin with essential skin-strengthening amino acids and peptides. It is enhanced with bakuchiol, a gentle, plant-derived alternative to retinol. Firms skin, reduces wrinkles and increases radiance.

: Precious ingredients from land and sea unite in this nutrient-rich formula to feed the skin with essential skin-strengthening amino acids and peptides. It is enhanced with bakuchiol, a gentle, plant-derived alternative to retinol. Firms skin, reduces wrinkles and increases radiance. Collagen Boost Serum: Enriched with nourishing antioxidants from graviola extract and Meadowfoam Seed Oil that easily absorb deep into the skin to continually support long-lasting dewiness and protection of the skin barrier. Vegetable collagen and sugarcane squalane combine to boost skin layers with its most essential protein and drench it with hydration. This natural filler-like formula reduces lines and builds volume to bring back beauty and bounce to the skin while locking in moisture.

Hydrating C+ Serum : Brighten, clarify and glow with this unique powerhouse Kombucha-like drink for the skin containing Vitamin C fruit enzymes, prebiotics and hyaluronic acid. Kakadu plum, the king of vitamin C content, and superfruit graviola provide a potent blend of benefits that reduce the appearance of discoloration and dark spots, as well as regenerate cell turnover. Prebiotics further restore the balance of the skin's healthy bacteria and PH level; hyaluronic acid hydrates to harmonize and optimize the skin's microbiome. This lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin to gently resurface and recalibrate the skin for a luminous glow.

: Brighten, clarify and glow with this unique powerhouse Kombucha-like drink for the skin containing Vitamin C fruit enzymes, prebiotics and hyaluronic acid. Kakadu plum, the king of vitamin C content, and superfruit graviola provide a potent blend of benefits that reduce the appearance of discoloration and dark spots, as well as regenerate cell turnover. Prebiotics further restore the balance of the skin's healthy bacteria and PH level; hyaluronic acid hydrates to harmonize and optimize the skin's microbiome. This lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin to gently resurface and recalibrate the skin for a luminous glow. Night Repair Cream: This potent plant-based formula reverses the daytime damage from environmental skin stressors. Nutrients from graviola superfruit and Vitamin B3 strengthen and repair as well as encourage production of ceramides that naturally protect the skin's barrier. Glycolic acid removes congestion and dullness as it regenerates the skin with mild exfoliation to bring new skin cells to the surface, refining the skin's overall texture and minimizing pores. Botanical shea butter heals and hydrates so skin feels completely restored and supercharged for the next day.

This potent plant-based formula reverses the daytime damage from environmental skin stressors. Nutrients from graviola superfruit and Vitamin B3 strengthen and repair as well as encourage production of ceramides that naturally protect the skin's barrier. Glycolic acid removes congestion and dullness as it regenerates the skin with mild exfoliation to bring new skin cells to the surface, refining the skin's overall texture and minimizing pores. Botanical shea butter heals and hydrates so skin feels completely restored and supercharged for the next day. Eye Brightener Complex: Illuminates, energizes and rejuvenates the eye area with Electric Daisy, a powerful plant extract that naturally reduces muscle tension to minimize expression lines. The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and brightening power of licorice root and graviola reduce puffiness and diminishes the appearance of dark circles. Copper is creatively combined into a multi-mineral complex that forms a "mini battery" to recharge the bioelectricity of the skin promoting cellular updating for increased collagen production, the return of elasticity, and reduction of future wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid adds enhanced hydration as sustainably sourced, sugarcane-derived squalane penetrates the pores and seals in moisture. This silky smooth, light complex leaves skin toned with a refreshed, bright glow.

About Agravitae

Agravitae is an innovative supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness, and skincare products. Utilizing a truly holistic product development approach that is steeped in tradition, seeded in science, and motivated by a belief that true health is living in harmony with nature's law, Agravitae's nutrient dense, graviola-infused products are now available to consumers everywhere.

For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com.

