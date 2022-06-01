Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) ("Canadian Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce through its subsidiary, Wooden Table Hospitality Corp. ("Wooden Table"), the expansion of its flagship acquisition of Gringo Restaurant Inc. ("Gringo"). Wooden Table is excited to announce that through an acquisition of a local establishment it will expedite a second location for its Gringo Restaurant brand.

This will be the second location for Gringo and strategic by design as it will feed into future growth plans of the company's newest location and is located in the heart of Vancouver's West End at 1074 Davie Street. Expected to be open mid to late July 2022 in order to capitalize on the summer tourist and events season in the community.

"The acquisition of this coveted location is the result of months of hard work by the Gringo management team. The target opening in July signals the first step in our expansion plan that includes several more locations in the lower mainland, as well as Vancouver Island, and the Interior. Once we have completed our British Columbia expansion, we will grow the Gringo brand into Alberta and Ontario," comments Sean Davis, Wooden Table, President.

"I am extremely pleased with the progress Wooden Table has made with Gringo. The thought and development that went into proper SOP's and the foundation of a methodical roll out plan will serve future growth well," stated Arni Johannson, CEO of the Company. "I sincerely believe Wooden Table, through Gringo, will drive strong shareholder value in the future."

Gringo Restaurants original location is found in historic Gastown, Vancouver, Gringo has won several awards for its atmosphere, location and food. A full-service restaurant with a quick service twist. We encourage all our shareholders local and abroad to follow Gringo on Instagram @GringoYVR

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

Contact:

Arni Johannson, CEO

604-960-1878

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements the timing, consideration, and completion of the joint venture are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the completion of the Acquisition, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Acquisition, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations, and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126070