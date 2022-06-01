ThreatBlockr: Threatblockr Announces Appointment of Cybersecurity Leader Jack Sullivan to Board of Directors

Sullivan brings two decades of security experience to ThreatBlockr to help shape the future of active network defense

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / ThreatBlockr today announced the appointment of John L ("Jack") Sullivan to its Board of Directors. Sullivan brings over 20 years of extensive cybersecurity experience to the role, where he'll help scale the company's active defense solution and bring his perspective as a longtime industry leader and board member.

"ThreatBlockr's approach to network protection is the future of a proactive cyber defense," Sullivan said. "As robust cybersecurity becomes more vital as threats and attacks increase for organizations of all sizes, it's clear that legacy solutions like standalone firewalls are no longer enough. I'm proud to be taking a seat on the board of ThreatBlockr to help scale their game-changing active defense solution."

Sullivan currently serves as Chief Security Officer of Boston Scientific, where he leads corporate-level business resiliency and global security and investigations programs supporting over 48,000 employees in over 120 countries. His previous roles include Chief Security Officer at Starbucks and the Director of Corporate Security and Loss Prevention for Dunkin' Brands. Sullivan has also held a number of board and advisory roles, including at Recorded Future, Redpoint Ventures, Cyberhaven, Armored Things, and many more.

Sullivan continued: "Many executives, boards and leadership teams do not recognize the urgency of robust network security - or understand how to best implement it. I've seen it all and know that the first step is understanding where your vulnerabilities are. The second step is enhancing your security stack (and understanding what remediation tactics are necessary) with a powerful tool like ThreatBlockr. I encourage boards to prioritize this conversation with their C-suite to ensure everyone understands that the responsibility of both the company and its brand are on the line."

To help organizations of all sizes understand where their vulnerabilities are, ThreatBlockr has recently enhanced its free Threat Risk Assessment . The assessment is a quick and comprehensive audit of network security, requiring only a description of current security posture and a copy of an existing firewall log. Within minutes, security leaders can understand their overall security risk assessment position, identify assets within the organization, and understand vulnerable and already-compromised areas.

"We're thrilled to have Jack join us at ThreatBlockr," said Brian McMahon, CEO of ThreatBlockr. "He has firsthand knowledge and expertise in understanding the shortcomings of legacy network security tools, and believes in ThreatBlockr's evolutionary approach of blocking every threat for our customers."

To find out more about ThreatBlockr or take the free Threat Risk Assessment, visit ThreatBlockr.com .

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr's patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers' networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected, and reduce manual work. Block. Every. Threat. at threatblockr.com .

Media Contact:

Mark Nolan

York IE for ThreatBlockr

mark@york.ie

SOURCE: ThreatBlockr

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703423/Threatblockr-Announces-Appointment-of-Cybersecurity-Leader-Jack-Sullivan-to-Board-of-Directors