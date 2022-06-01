Company Dominates G2 User Satisfaction Reviews with Top Honors Across Spectrum of Backup and Disaster Recovery Software

Redstor, the cloud-first backup platform of choice for MSPs, today unveiled significant updates to its category-leading software. The enhancements are designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers better tackle the modern challenges of securing remote workers, hybrid cloud environments and malware threats including ransomware.

As of today, all existing and new customers can take advantage of highly customizable user access management, a capability designed to simplify the implementation of a zero-trust policy through a whole new level of control and security. With this new functionality, secured by the latest multi-factor authentication technology, MSPs can make use of granular, configurable access to:

Create and manage user identities within a single interface

Customize and control who has access to data and systems

Stop the spread of compromised login credentials

Simplify the user experience with a single sign-on

Protect key processes with multi-layer security and tighter IAM control such as biometrics and smart cards

Update security policies instantly to comply with regulations

Change access privileges across an entire environment in one action

Ensure secure collaboration for greater productivity by setting up third-party permissions without jeopardizing network security

Purpose-built for MSPs and designed for multi-tenancy, Redstor streamlines IT workloads by centralizing the backup and management of data in infrastructure, cloud-native environments and a wide array of SaaS platforms. Management of all customers and their data can be handled entirely through a single app (RedApp) so MSPs can quickly and easily implement policies to fortify security and lessen the impact of data breaches.

MSPs are already able to highlight unprotected data with Redstor. Further, the platform uses unique AI-powered malware detection to police backups by automatically quarantining suspicious files for removal. This enables malware-free recoveries without worry of reintroducing lurking threats like ransomware into the environment.

Redstor CEO, Paul Evans said: "When it comes to threats like ransomware, overly permissioned accounts can enable lateral movement for attackers. Customizable user access management makes it hard for cyber criminals to get to a domain controller or authentication system directly.

"MSPs can also limit malicious activity and human error by customizing roles in RedApp and removing the ability to delete accounts and data," added Evans. "And if organizations have data spread over many sites or regions, they can also restrict and allow access accordingly."

Redstor is the platform of choice for MSPs. It dominates G2 user satisfaction reviews in key categories including: Top 20 Backup Software, Top 20 Online Backup Software, Top 20 SaaS Backup Software, Top 20 Server Backup Software, Top 17 Disaster Recovery Software and Best Database Backup Software. With IT and Services represented most, MSPs have recognized Redstor as the leader in areas from product ease and setup to support quality and ease of doing business with. Redstor is designed as a growth engine for MSPs, offering best-in-class revenue retention, bigger margins, clear pricing, powerful marketing tools and 24x7 support.

About Redstor

Redstor offers MSPs best-in-class revenue retention, bigger margins, simple pricing, powerful marketing tools and 24x7 support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the Redstor platform unifies the protection of modern, legacy and SaaS infrastructure via a single app (RedApp). Breakthrough streaming technology delivers instant data access and mobility, bringing users back in seconds after outages, whilst unlocking all the benefits of a cloud-first model. Artificial intelligence (AI) polices backups to identify and isolate malware for safe restores. With just three clicks to get started, and no hardware or integration needed, Redstor is purpose-built for the MSP growth agenda.

For more information, please visit www.redstor.com.

