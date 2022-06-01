MarketVector Indexes GmbH announced the launch of the MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index (ticker: MVCEX), the extension of our suite of digital asset category indexes with a focus on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Index, which tracks the performance of assets classified as 'Centralized Exchanges' by MarketVector Indexes, serves as a benchmark/universe for the respective market. It is designed to facilitate exposure to exchange tokens, or digital assets that are native to a cryptocurrency exchange, which can incentivize trading activity, improve an exchange's liquidity or serve to improve an exchange community's governance. Cryptocurrency exchanges are platforms for buying, selling, and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

"We are proud to launch this innovative index, consistent with MarketVector's history of pioneering cutting-edge cryptocurrency-related benchmarks," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "As the cryptocurrency and digital assets space continues to grow and change, we're committed to providing investors with the benchmarks that provide them with access to the fast-growing sector," he continued.

The index is calculated in USD as a price index, and is reviewed on a monthly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index (ticker: MVCEX)

Number of Components: 5

Base Date: February 28, 2021

Base Value: 100

About MarketVector Indexes www.mvis-indices.com

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MVIS Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MVIS Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 32.88 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck Company.

