Artificial Organs Market size worth $ 28.31 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Rise in chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and increase in acceptance of organ transplant are the major factors driving the growth of the Artificial Organs Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Organs Market" By Organ Type (Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Lungs, Cochlear Implants, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Artificial Organs Market size was valued at USD 15.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28.31 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Artificial Organs Market Overview

The primary factors driving the market growth are the increasing technological advancements in production processes like bioartificial organ manufacturing, standardization, and automation. A growing number of people are suffering from organ failure, especially aging, due to serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease. In addition, the frequent occurrence of injuries due to traffic accidents and amputations is increasing the demand for artificial organs.

In addition, advances in medical technology and heightened public awareness of improving existing medical infrastructure have led to the development of advanced artificial support systems. In addition, the emergence of 3D bioprinting and the manufacture of artificial devices through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) have brightened the market outlook. On the other hand, high transplant costs hamper the market growth of the Artificial Organs Market. However, the lack and lack of access to organ donors when needed is driving the development of artificial organ technology around the globe.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Baxter International Inc., Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Carmat SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Abiomed, Getinge AB, and Medtronic PLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Organs Market On the basis of Organ Type, and Geography.

Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type

Artificial Heart



Artificial Kidney



Artificial Pancreas



Artificial Lungs



Cochlear Implants



Others

Artificial Organs Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

