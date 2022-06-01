Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce complete WRCB assays results from its 2021 drilling program and the discovery of a massive new rare earth element ("REE") -bearing zone in the WRCB area of the 100%-owned Alces Lake high-grade rare earth elements and gallium property, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan. Further assay results from 2021 drilling in the Western Anomaly area of the Alces Lake claims block will be released in the near future. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

Highlights:

Wilson 21-WRC-014 intersected 15.81 wt% TREO over a drilled width of 3.67m within a broader interval of 6.99m @ 11.70wt% TREO (see Table 1)

Wilson 21-WRC-016 intersected 24.30 wt% TREO over a drilled width of 1.93m within a broader interval of 3.19m @ 15.38wt% TREO AND 17.85 wt% TREO over a drilled width of 2.69m within a broader interval of 11.6m @ 5.71wt% TREO (see Table 1)

Richard 21-WRC-053 intersected 17.12 wt% TREO over a drilled width of 1.08 metres within a broader interval of 4.29m @ 5.19 wt% TREO (see Table 1)

High grade, at or near surface mineralization at WRCB now correlated along strike length for 100 metres

New discovery of the AMP zone, which is continuous from surface to a down plunge extent of 300 metres and remains open. The true width of the mineralized zone is known to exceed 10 metres

Frederick Kozak, President of Appia said, "The wait for the assay results was worth it. Appia has identified the continuity of the WRCB shallow high-grade mineralization with a strike length of approximately 100 metres and consistently strong assay values. However, the new discovery of the massive AMP zone from surface to depth has revealed it is large and continuous across all of the WRCB area and open along strike within the NNW-trending kilometre-scale structural corridor. This could be a blockbuster for future rare earths production, as Appia continues to move the Alces Lake rare earths discovery towards potential development."

Figure 1: 3D Model (wt% TREO mineralization) of Wilson-Richard-Charles-Bell (WRCB) Area





Figure 1 is a 3-Dimensional contour (Interpolant model) of greater than 0.1% TREO. Interpolant model volumes are calculated with a base range of 25m and a shape that is preferentially trended along orientations of interpreted continuity. Figure represents a west looking perspective inclined at 50 degrees.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/126102_050a0129d4ca7910_005full.jpg.

The above 3D graphic (Figure 1), looking approximately west into WRCB, shows the drillhole penetrations that were completed in 2021 with a few holes from prior years. While not shown in the figure, the WRCB and Ivan/Dante accumulations are exposed at surface. The lowermost zone depicted is the newly discovered AMP zone. It has a very large areal extent, which is also exposed at surface in the Ivan/Dante area before dipping as pictured in Figure 3.

The shallow zones at WRCB show the high-grade mineralization and its continuity over approximately 100 metres of strike length - drilling in 2021 has essentially confirmed the separately named segments of WRCB as one continuous accumulation of high-grade mineralization. Approximately 54 holes were drilled at WRCB in 2021, for a total of 5,297 metres. To the end of 2021, 119 holes have been drilled into WRCB for a total of 8,590 metres.

Below in Figure 2 is an overhead view that shows the large areal extent of the AMP zone as well as continuity of the shallow high-grade mineralization. The cross section A-B (west to east) is shown in Figure 3

Figure 2: Plan View of WRCB Area





Figure 2 is a Plan view of 3-Dimensional contour (Interpolant model) of greater than 0.1% TREO. Interpolant model volumes are calculated with a base range of 25m and a shape that is preferentially trended along orientations of interpreted continuity.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/126102_050a0129d4ca7910_006full.jpg.

In Figure 3 below, the cross section A-B is shown through the shallow Wilson discovery to depth and demonstrates the continuity and thickness of the AMP zone from surface to depth. Hosted within a planar geological structure, the AMP zone is defined by a plunging chute of mineral enrichment and interpreted tectonic thickening. This is a newly discovered style of mineralization at Alces Lake, identified and delineated for the first time in 2021. Outcropping in the WRCB area, the zone has uninterrupted continuity from surface to a down plunge extent of 300 meters and remains open down plunge.

Figure 3: Cross Section A-B (west-southwest to east-northeast) through WRCB





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/126102_050a0129d4ca7910_007full.jpg.

The following tables summarize the assay results from previously released assays and additional assay results from representative holes in WRCB. Full assay results are available in Table 3 linked to this news release. The 2021 drilling program confirms the continuity and consistency of the shallow high-grade mineralization in WRCB. Table 2 summarizes the assay results from the deeper AMP discovery.

Table 1: Summary of 2021 High Grade Assay Results at WRCB

Including Zone Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) wt%

TREO wt% Ga2O3 From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) wt% TREO wt% Ga2O3 Wilson 21-WRC-016 38.92 42.11 3.19 15.38 0.040 39.67 41.6 1.93 24.30 0.060 Wilson 21-WRC-014 16.09 23.08 6.99 11.70 0.034 16.99 17.84 0.85 22.15 0.061 And Including 18.22 21.89 3.67 15.81 0.045 Wilson 21-WRC-016 22.41 34.01 11.6 5.71 0.018 25.03 27.02 2.69 17.85 0.048 Wilson 21-WRC-016 32.85 33.15 0.32 17.98 0.015 Wilson 21-WRC-015 37.88 38.8 0.92 14.60 0.039 Wilson 21-WRC-015 30.63 32.04 1.41 1.64 0.008 Wilson 21-WRC-017 32.61 34.08 1.47 0.80 0.008 Richard 21-WRC-053 50.25 54.54 4.29 5.12 0.015 53.46 54.54 1.08 17.12 0.047 Richard 21-WRC-050 8.01 11.21 3.2 1.73 0.004 10.22 10.88 0.66 6.50 0.170 Richard 21-WRC-051 6.38 6.7 0.32 0.45 0.000 Dante 21-WRC-046 12.71 12.89 0.18 18.74 0.045 12.71 12.8 0.09 34.72 0.080 Dante 21-WRC-023 10.9 12.64 1.74 1.48 0.006 10.9 10.98 0.08 15.00 0.040





Table 2: Summary of 2021 AMP Zone Assay Results at WRCB

Including Zone Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) wt%

TREO wt%

Ga2O3 From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) wt% TREO wt% Ga2O3 AMP 21-WRC-014 111 111.56 0.56 0.61 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-061 67.21 68.08 0.87 0.60 0.005 AMP 21-WRC-059 159.88 160 0.12 0.54 0.000 AMP 21-WRC-026 48.29 54.66 6.37 0.43 0.008 AMP 21-WRC-002 39.18 42.4 3.22 0.42 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-015 102.69 104.74 2.05 0.39 0.006 AMP 21-WRC-006 36.47 36.85 0.38 0.38 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-003 39.51 44.95 5.44 0.34 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-014 106.13 108.41 2.28 0.34 0.005 AMP 21-WRC-020 69.02 70.21 1.19 0.34 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-027 77.99 78.83 0.84 0.34 0.003 AMP 21-WRC-046 1.22 6.69 5.47 0.34 0.004 1.22 3.62 2.4 0.57 0.009 AMP 21-WRC-004 46.94 48.42 1.48 0.33 0.008 AMP 21-WRC-013 68.32 76.6 8.28 0.33 0.007 70.39 73.34 2.95 0.65 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-039 2.09 3.73 1.64 0.33 0.007 AMP 21-WRC-025 34.35 35.45 1.1 0.31 0.008 AMP 21-WRC-047 1.47 1.82 0.35 0.31 0.005 AMP 21-WRC-054 116.97 119.77 2.8 0.31 0.006 AMP 21-WRC-004 40.13 41.8 1.67 0.30 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-021 120.33 128.48 8.15 0.30 0.006 125.62 127.94 2.32 0.52 0.007 AMP 21-WRC-026 39.82 40.5 0.68 0.30 0.010 AMP 21-WRC-016 108.8 120 11.2 0.29 0.005 116.28 118.36 2.08 0.50 0.007





About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

Appia recommenced drilling at Alces Lake in mid-March 2022 and plans to drill significantly deeper holes compared to the 100 holes (approximately 8,076 metres) drilled in 2021. This is designed to allow Appia to determine continuity at depth and along the identified REE mineralization trends as the company works towards a maiden resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 for the area. With high-grade REE mineralization now identified in many locations within an area covering approximately 27 km2 of the Alces Lake block, the Company believes the project has the potential to be a world-class source of high-grade critical rare earth bearing monazite.

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada (currently under construction by the Saskatchewan Research Council and scheduled to become operational in early 2023). The Alces Lake project area is 35,682 hectares (88,173 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

To ensure safe work conditions are met for the workforce, the Company has developed exploration guidelines that comply with the Saskatchewan Public Health Orders and the Public Health Order Respecting the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District in order to maintain social distancing and help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

All lithogeochemical assay results were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to Appia's Board of Directors, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-listed company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 105,026 hectares (259,525 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 123.1 million common shares outstanding, 142.1 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

