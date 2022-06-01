DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 1 June 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the progress of the core employee stock ownership plan.
https://imagesmart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220601727600050193.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20the%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Plan
