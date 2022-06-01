DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 1 June 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the resolutions of the first holders' meeting of the 2022 core employee stock ownership plan.
https://imagesmart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020220601725734910963.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Resolutions%20of%20the%20First%20Holders%E2%80%99%20Meeting%20of%20the%202022%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Plan
