Mr. Copley began: "As an introduction, please tell us about PBI."

"Pressure BioSciences is a highly innovative company," explained Mr. Schumacher. "We have learned how to harness and safely use extreme pressures with exquisite precision, applying its transformative powers that move at the speed of sound in a number of areas. It is a gentle giant that accomplishes many things in the scientific laboratory or in various commercial industries, for which we currently rely on aggressive or damaging heat, cold, and chemicals to accomplish." He continued: "Our high-pressure breakthrough applications range from preparation of all manner of samples for scientific analysis, to the manufacture and preparation of biopharmaceuticals optimized for effectiveness, to our newest technology platform Ultra Shear Technology("UST") for the preparation of nanoemulsions and shelf stable products that have historically been beyond commercial reach."

Mr. Copley inquired further: "We have certainly been hearing and want to learn more about the successful launch of your UST Early Access Program. Please explain!"

"UST, our latest platform technology innovation, is now being introduced into its first commercial applications. UST puts oil and water emulsions under extremely high pressures, which drive the emulsions through a dynamically controlled valve with a nano-gap orifice to produce intense and precise shearing down to vanishingly small nanoemulsion oil droplet sizes," said Mr. Schumacher. "We have seven UST issued patents so far, including two in the United States, with many more expected to follow."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "The oil in these emulsions typically contains the valuable active ingredients, which could be a pharmaceutical or a nutraceutical, a functional cosmetic ingredient, or important food and beverage nutrients. And in UST-produced nanoemulsions with extremely tiny and controlled droplet sizes, these components suddenly become nearly 100% bioavailable, allowing the body to absorb them much more efficiently, while the solution also becomes visibly transparent - offering heightened smell, taste, and texture benefits. An additional benefit is that the intense shear forces of UST also shred many microbial contents, providing enormously extended room temperature and cold-chain shelf life and stability for foods, beverages, and many other products."

"Due to pressing demand, we recently decided to announce an Early Access Program for the UST platform to serve a handful of companies impatient to wait for our full commercial release planned for the 4th Quarter of 2022," Mr. Schumacher explained. "We are choosing four to five companies over the next few weeks and months, and our team will work with them to lead the way in showing the world what we can accomplish together with our revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology platform," he continued.

Mr. Copley focused further: "Who is Safer Medical and why did you choose them for the first customer of your UST Early Access Program?"

"Safer Medical is a small, innovative company in Montana specializing in personal care products. It is led by a former Vietnam veteran who basically wants to give back," shared Mr. Schumacher, adding that Safer Medical approached Pressure BioSciences with a CBD product they had designed that needed improved bioavailability. "We began with some initial demos, and then started working with them and we have dramatically improved their product by changing the formulation and making it into an immediately penetrating and highly bioavailable nanoemulsion by using Ultra Shear Technology."

"We decided that we would bring Safer Medical on as our first customer," continued Mr. Schumacher, "as the initial scale for this product would be a good fit with our pre-launch UST processing capacity. We're finishing the formulation work now, and will then proceed into pilot runs, for market testing. We plan that by the fourth quarter we will start making vials for the commercial sale of this product," he said. "We anticipate this will be the first commercial product on the market that uses Ultra Shear Technology."

"Do you anticipate announcing any additional members for your UST Early Access Program?", asked Mr. Copley.

"We plan to support four or five companies in the Early Access Program," said Mr. Schumacher, adding that the Company is currently in discussions with a well-known cosmetics company, as well as companies in the agricultural, wellness, and nutraceutical spaces. "We intend on contracting with these companies in the upcoming weeks and months and expect to get several more products onto the market with UST benefits incorporated by the end of 2022."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "We are confident that UST will powerfully differentiate these companies' products into leadership roles in their respective markets. Flowing from this, our lease and license model for UST commercialization is expected to launch the revenue streams for PBI onto a dramatic new trajectory by early to mid-2023."

To close the interview, Mr. Schumacher thanked shareholders for their support as the Company continues to close in on UST commercialization. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects and upcoming announcements.

