Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion

LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-01 / 15:59 Baar (CH)/Garching (GE), 1 June, 2022 -LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the company and all its subsidiaries have passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2021 without any qualification.

About LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility Alessio Basteri Chairman of the Board LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick) Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315 E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com Arne Siegner Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11 E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer: Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release. End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: LION E-Mobility AG Key word(s): Energy

2022-06-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   LION E-Mobility AG 
       Lindenstraße 16 
       6340 Baar 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 (0)41 500 54 11 
Fax:     +41 (0)41 500 54 12 
E-mail:    info@lionemobility.de 
Internet:   www.lionemobility.com 
ISIN:     CH0560888270 
WKN:     A2QH97 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate 
       Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1366507 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1366507 2022-06-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2022 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
