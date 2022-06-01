DJ LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion

DGAP-Media / 2022-06-01 / 15:59 Baar (CH)/Garching (GE), 1 June, 2022 -LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the company and all its subsidiaries have passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2021 without any qualification.

About LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility Alessio Basteri Chairman of the Board LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick) Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315 E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com Arne Siegner Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11 E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer: Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release. End of Media Release

Issuer: LION E-Mobility AG

