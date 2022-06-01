IECO Institute publishes the Decalogue of Best Practices in Humanistic Leadership

VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / The Institute for Ethics in Communication and Organizations at the University of Valencia has published the Decalogue of Best Practices in Humanistic Leadership, a list of commitments to make organizations more humane places to work. Practices that, while contributing to the highest productivity of the organization, also ensure the dignity of people and their human flourishing/happiness. With an ethical purpose and without forgoing benefits, they respect the planet and seek to contribute to the common good.

As Professor Manuel Guillén (IECO Institute Director and representative of the University of Valencia at RCC-Harvard) explains, a Humanistic Culture is one that seeks the truly human good of all the people involved in the organization, where personal and organizational purpose of all its members are aligned, fostering a vision of excellent, well done and highly productive work and with a sense of calling and service.

Organizations that wish to join the Mission of promoting a Humanistic Culture, are committed to follow these practices:

Honoring immeasurable human dignity and promoting the flourishing/happiness of all people Ensuring the most dignified working conditions, so that all people are and feel treated as they would like to be treated, including knowing how to ask, listen, and respond to each person. Promoting psychological safety, encouraging initiative, accountability and recognition, honoring the vulnerability of all people. Having a noble organizational purpose that contributes to the highest performance of the organization and to the full human development of all, respecting our common home, the planet. Ensuring that the noble organizational purpose is known, shared and lived by everyone in the organization. Fostering an alignment and balance between personal and organizational purpose that contributes to the common good and the wellbeing of all life on a living planet. Encouraging excellent work, ordered, intense and constant, with attention to details, high levels of performance and a sense of calling and service. Engaging in good practices and behaviors that build trust and foster professional, emotional and moral commitment to the organization. Developing tools and indicators that measure organizational results and business profit, as well as personal growth in attitudes, skills and human qualities. Creating a culture of care, inspired by the logic of love, which leads to the search for the true good of all people involved with the organization.

