The Global Long Term Care Market size was estimated at USD 1,059.22 billion in 2021, USD 1,143.64 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.14% to reach USD 1,694.63 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Long Term Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Long Term Care Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Long Term Care Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Long Term Care Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Long Term Care Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Long Term Care Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Long Term Care Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Long Term Care Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for affordable long term care services at homes

Rapidly aging population entering the target population for long-term care services

Growing population with chronic conditions or illnesses

Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding long term care services in emerging economies

Opportunities

Growing medical coverage by government and private insurers

Technological advancements in long term care

Increasing awareness regarding these facilities

Challenges

High-cost associated with the services

Companies Mentioned

5 Star Quality Care

Amedisys, Inc.

Assisted Living Concepts Inc

Atria Senior Living, Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Capital Senior Living Corporation

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Extendicare, Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Corp.

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Life Care Centers of America

Senior Care Centers of America

Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)

TriBeCa Care

