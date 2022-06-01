DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (June 1, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-001P-05 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles and the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-04 series in the amount of 351,500,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue

Bonds of the BO-001P-05 series Bonds of the BO-002P-04 series Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-05 series with centralized registration Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification BO-002P-04 series with centralized registration number of rights, placed under the Program of the Type of securities: 4-60525-?-001?-02? of 23.10.2015, International exchange-traded bonds with the identification Securities Identification Number (ISIN) number RU000A1036M9 4-60525-?-002?-02? of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1036H9 Registration number of the securities 4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of May 27, 2021 issue and the date of 4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of May 27, 2021 its assignment: Reporting (coupon) The second coupon period (01.12.2021 - The second coupon period (01.12.2021 - period which the 01.06.2022) 01.06.2022) yield is paid for: 351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million The total amount of five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and 351,500,000 (three hundred and fifty-one million the yield paid other deductions five hundred thousand) rubles excluding tax and against bonds: other deductions The amount of the yield paid against 35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per 35.15 (thirty-five rubles 15 kopecks) rubles per one bond: each bond each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds 10,000,000 bonds The method of Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian payment: Federation by means of non-cash settlement Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation June 1, 2022 June 1, 2022 fulfilment: The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). in the total amount obligation: For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

