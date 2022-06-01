Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) ("CCU" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2022, were approved by its shareholders. Particulars of the voting are set out at the end of this news release.

The resolutions approved by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting were:

The number of directors to be elected was set at five and Romain Nouzareth, Frank Di Tomaso, Dominique Payette, Fred T. Pye and Mathieu Nouzareth were duly re-elected to CCU's board of directors.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as independent, external auditor of CCU for the ensuing year or until its successor is appointed, and the Board was authorized to fix its remuneration.

The Company's Stock Option Plan was re-approved.

A proposed amendment to the Company's articles was approved to change the name of the Company to "SATO Technologies Corp."

The board of directors was authorized to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Company.

The amended and restated By-law No. 1 of the Company, as approved by the board of directors on April 26, 2022, was ratified and approved.

The resolutions voted on at the meeting are described in more detail in CCU's Management Information Circular, dated April 29, 2022, which was mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Proposed Name Change

At the meeting, the Shareholders approved the proposed change of the Company's name to "SATO Technologies Corp." The new name is better aligned with the Company's goals and objectives and is more conformant with the Company's ticker symbol "SATO" on the Toronto Venture Exchange. Further information regarding the name change will follow upon completion of the necessary legal steps.

Detailed Voting Results

Votes For Votes

Withheld/ Against Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld/ Against

Set number of directors at 5 30,363,820 0 30,363,820 100 0

Elect Romain Nouzareth 30,256,170 107,650 30,363,820 99.65 0.35

Elect Frederick T. Pye 30,362,670 1,150 30,363,820 99.99 0.01

Elect Frank Di Tomaso 30,362,670 1,150 30,363,820 99.99 0.01

Elect Dominique Payette 30,363,820 0 30,363,820 100 0

Elect Mathieu Nouzareth 30,362,670 1,150 30,363,820 99.99 0.01

Appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board to set the remuneration 32,041,211 0 32,041,211 100 0

Ratify and approve the Company's stock option plan 30,362,670 1,150 30,363,820 99.99 0.01

Approve the filing of articles of amendment to change the name of the Company to "SATO Technologies Corp." 31,954,511 0 31,954,511 100 0

Empower and authorize the Board of directors to determine the number of directors to be elected at annual meetings of the Company within the minimum and maximum set out in the articles 30,363,820 0 30,363,820 100 0

Approve the amended and restated By-law No. 1 of the Company 29,777,216 586,604 30,363,820 98.07 1.93





About SATO

SATO operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, renewable energy. The Company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, SATO is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth. Additional information can be found at www.ccu.ai.

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski

Tel: 604.260.5490

news@ccu.ai

Keep up-to-date on developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126155