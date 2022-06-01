Sometimes it is a paradox on the capital markets: While the operating business is developing better than ever and all segments are rushing from record to record, the share price is falling drastically. This can be clearly seen at wallstreet:online AG, on the one hand Germany's leading neobroker operator by assets under custody and also by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world. After share price losses of up to 50% since June of last year and a positive outlook for the year as a whole, the management is now buying in addition to the supervisory board and founder.

