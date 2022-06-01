Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The resolutions passed at EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") on 1 June 2022, included the following:

Approval of the income statements and the balance sheets

The Meeting approved the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2021.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Boards' proposal, on a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.80 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 1.40 per share is paid with the record date 3 June 2022. At the second installment SEK 1.40 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2022. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 9 June 2022 and on 6 December 2022, respectively.

Board

The Meeting discharged the Board members, the CEO and the deputy CEO from liability for the fiscal year 2021, in accordance with the auditor's endorsement.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Conni Jonsson, Margo Cook, Johan Forssell, Nicola Kimm, Diony Lebot, Gordon Orr and Marcus Wallenberg were re-elected as Board members, Brooks Entwistle was elected as new Board member (conditional upon that necessary regulatory approvals are obtained) and Conni Jonsson was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board.

Compensation to the Board

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on compensation to the Board of in total EUR 1,474,000, to be allocated as follows: EUR 1,214,000, whereof EUR 290,000 to the Chairperson and EUR 132,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employed by the company, and EUR 260,000 as compensation for work in the committees of the Board, to be allocated as follows: EUR 40,000 to the Chairperson of the audit committee, and EUR 20,000 to each of the other members, EUR 40,000 to the Chairperson of the remuneration committee and EUR 20,000 to each of the other members, and EUR 40,000 to the Chairperson of the sustainability committee and EUR 20,000 to each of the other members.

Should the necessary regulatory approvals not be obtained for the new election of Brooks Entwistle, the total cash compensation to the Board will instead amount to EUR 1,342,000.

Auditor

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the Meeting re-elected KPMG AB as auditor of EQT AB. The authorized public accountant Håkan Reising will continue to be the auditor in charge for the audit.

Principles for appointment of the nomination committee

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the Meeting adopted principles for appointment of the nomination committee.

Remuneration report

The Meeting approved the remuneration report presented by the Board.

Guidelines for remuneration to executive management

The Meeting approved the Boards' proposal on guidelines for executive remuneration. No material changes have been made compared to the guidelines previously approved.

Authorization to issue shares and warrants

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Boards' proposal, to authorize the Board to, during the period until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023, on one or more occasions, resolve upon issuances of new shares and/or warrants to be paid by way of set-off and/or in kind. Shares and/or warrants may be issued without preferential rights for the shareholders of EQT AB. The number of shares and/or warrants issued may not correspond to a dilution of more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Meeting's resolution on the authorization, after full exercise of the authorization. The purpose of the authorization is to provide flexibility for acquisitions of companies, businesses or parts thereof, as well as to increase financial flexibility for EQT and broaden the shareholder base. Any issue of new shares resolved upon pursuant to this authorization shall be made at market terms and conditions, taking into account the transaction as a whole. Warrants may be issued free of charge.

Authorization to issue shares as part of the consideration for the acquisition of BPEA

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Boards' proposal, to authorize the Board to, during the period until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting, on one or several occasions, resolve upon issuances of new ordinary shares to be paid in kind. The shares may be issued without preferential rights for the shareholders of EQT AB. The number of ordinary shares issued may not exceed 191,200,000 shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 16 percent of the total number of shares outstanding. The purpose of the authorization is to enable partial payment of the acquisition of BPEA.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

Rickard Buch, Managing Director, Communications, +46 72-989 09 11

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/bulletin-from-eqt-ab-s-annual-shareholders--meeting-2022,c3578133

The following files are available for download: