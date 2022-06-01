Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond

Julius Baer Group Ltd. places USD Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds



01.06.2022 / 17:40



Zurich, 1 June 2022 - Today, Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed perpetual non-cumulative Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities in a USD 400 million transaction with private banks and institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The transaction will help to optimise Julius Baer Group's capital structure and add flexibility. The securities carry a coupon of 6.875%, payable semi-annually, and have a First Reset Date on 9 December 2027. The bonds include, among other things, a capital trigger of 5.125% CET1 Ratio and are callable any time in the six-month period prior to and including the First Reset Date or on each Interest Payment Date thereafter. They will be issued in denominations of USD 200,000 and multiples of USD 1,000 thereof. The instrument has been assigned a Moody's Baa3 (hyb) instrument rating. An application will be made for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group. About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 457 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

End of Media Release

