The latest in digitization systems for real-time shared situational awareness for military and public safety, including ATAK and TAK

Counter-threat systems against lasers and electronic detection

New non-lethal systems

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced its featured systems lineup to be showcased at Canada's annual defence and security expo, CANSEC, June 1-2, at the EY Centre, Booth 1435.

Military and security force delegations from several dozen countries are expected to visit CANSEC, as well as officials from across Canada's defence establishment and law enforcement agencies.

KWESST has a major presence at the Expo, with three showcase areas:

The Company's main display, at Booth 1435, will feature:

"Digitization" products and services to meet the challenge of fully digitizing the Tactical Edge : those commanders, soldiers, operators, and sensor systems conducting dismounted operations at the company level and below, leveraging the game-changing advantages of TAK (Team Awareness Kit) as a foundational capability

: those commanders, soldiers, operators, and sensor systems conducting dismounted operations at the company level and below, leveraging the game-changing advantages of TAK (Team Awareness Kit) as a foundational capability TAK-integrated sensors and effectors such as the KWESST Integrated Fires Module (IFM), which converts "dumb" legacy weapon systems to "smart" precision weapons without any modification to the weapon or ammunition.

Counter-Threat products such as the TAK-integrated Battlefield Laser Defence System (BLDS) designed to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and the Phantom electro-magnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) decoy system to mask and obfuscate the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures.

In partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems - Canada (GDMS-C) at Booth 3042 - outdoors behind the EY Centre - KWESST will demonstrate its ability to design, develop, and integrate soldier level digitization capabilities as a modular component of the GDMS-C "Tactical Network as a Service" ("TNaaS") architecture within a joint/digital fires scenario. Post CANSEC, KWESST will continue with follow-on work on the next phase of this work under contract to GDMS-C.

Outside at Booth 3022 KWESST's public safety systems will be on display - PARA OPS and ARWEN. For many visitors this will be their first opportunity to view first-hand the new PARA OPS non-lethal system unveiled at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas this past January. The ARWEN system, on display by KWESST at CANSEC for the first time, was acquired by KWESST in December, 2021, and was referenced by media covering the trucker protest as an effective crowd control device that inflicted no injuries and brought a safe conclusion to the incident.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/



