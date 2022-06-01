The "Medical Device Reprocessing Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Device Reprocessing estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period.

Reprocessing Support Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reprocessed Medical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.7% share of the global Medical Device Reprocessing market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $762.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $466.8 Million by 2026

The Medical Device Reprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$762.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 41.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$466.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$139.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Rising number of patients undergoing procedures in North America, Europe, and Japan, coupled with improved diagnosis, and screening in developing countries will help spur growth in the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Discussing Prognosis: Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Pandemic the Global Economy

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

The Great Vaccine Controversy Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated the Unvaccinated

The Verdict's Out The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens Economic Recovery

COMPETITION

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Device Reprocessing: Definition, Importance Benefits

Robust Demand for Medical Devices Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Medical Device Preprocessing

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Reprocessing of Reusable Medical Devices

Burden of Hospital Acquired Infections Remains High

Medical Devices, a Major Culprit in HAIs, Drives Focus on Reprocessing Reusable Medical Devices

Focus on Sterilization, an Important Aspect of Medical Device Reprocessing

Rise in Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Procedures Drives Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing

Increasing Cancer Incidence Growing Use of Medical Devices for Cancer Management Bodes Well for Reprocessing

Global Warming Ensuing Focus on Sustainability Brings Medical Device Reprocessing in the Spotlight. Here's Why

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

How Reprocessing Can Help?

Rising Costs of Medical Devices Drives Focus on Medical Device Reprocessing

Growing Use of Disposable Devices Spurs Popularity of Reprocessing of Single Use Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

