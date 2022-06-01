U.S. Based Drone Company, EXO Drones Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan, Hubsan

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / The consumer and commercial drone market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with some projections, such as those from Goldman Sachs Research, estimating a market size surpassing $100 billion in the near future.

Tapping into this demand, startup and consumer drone pioneer EXO Drones achieved early success. Lead by an audacious team out of Salt Lake City, Utah, EXO Drones debuted in early 2020 offering highly affordable GPS camera drones that earned praise from both consumers and critics alike. By 2021, EXO had become the fastest-growing drone company in the world, making it a major contender in a multibillion dollar market.

Continuing to make major strides, EXO Drones has announced yet another impressive milestone as it prepares for a long-term strategic partnership with Hubsan, a global leader in consumer drone engineering.

Details Of the Strategic Partnership

It's not often that the vision, mission, and values of two companies align. In an industry first for EXO Drones, it has partnered with Hubsan, a company that shares the vision EXO Drones has for the future of consumer and commercial drones.

This partnership combines EXO Drones' passion for innovation, accessibility, and affordability, with Hubsan's unrelenting pursuit of quality, innovation, and manufacturing excellence.

According to representatives of EXO Drones, this strategic partnership will leverage Hubsan's expertise in the area of drone manufacturing, and as part of this deal, EXO Drones will become the only licensed entity allowed to sell Hubsan drones within North America.

Made official on April 3rd, 2022, all of Hubsan's North American business will be directed through EXO Drones (exodrones.com). While EXO Drones gains access to a full line of innovative leading-edge drones, Hubsan gains a strategic partner in the USA, with a documented track record of superior customer support, quality control measures, and streamlined shipping logistics.

As part of this alliance, EXO is collaborating with Hubsan on a new and exciting line of consumer drones, scheduled to hit digital store shelves on June 11th. Although details about this new product line are scarce at the moment, there is much excitement about what this collaboration will bring to a market dominated by a select few competitors.

An Industry Primed To Fly

Growing demand from both consumer and commercial sectors has contributed greatly to the blockbuster success experienced by EXO Drones and Hubsan. Sales of US consumer drones alone surpassed $1.25 billion in 2020, with some research analysts placing the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market at near 29% through 2026.

Driving the market are advancements in technology, innovative new features, and the emergence of affordable classes of drones, making mass adoption a reality.

Rapid evolution of technology has brought about significant innovation in the space, and has paved the way for mass adoption among consumers and businesses alike. EXO Drones and Hubsan are excited about the future of the industry, and what opportunities await.

Each year brings with it new challenges, as well as opportunities to better serve developing markets, use cases, and shifts in consumer demands. Together, this merger aims at strengthening the position of each company, and providing competitive pricing alternatives to what's currently available on the market.

EXO & Hubsan Address Drone Market Security Concerns

Similar to other technology-driven markets, innovation has often outpaced security. There has been growing concern in the drone industry regarding vulnerabilities, user data security, and privacy. In the last two years, drone market leader DJI has come under intense global scrutiny for their unwillingness to detail how their customer data is being used as well as their heavy funding from the Chinese government. This has led to numerous bills proposing to ban DJI from both U.S. and global markets, and even landed DJI on the Department of Defense's watch list.



Looking to provide consumers with a more secure alternative, EXO Drones has aimed to set the bar on drone security exceptionally high. As a part of these efforts, EXO Drones has opted to host all of its data on servers located within the United States and has stated that user data will never be sold or shared with outside entities.

Affordable High-End Alternatives Make Drones Accessible

Price points were once a prohibitive aspect of drone ownership in the consumer market. In an effort to make high-spec drones affordable, EXO Drones has pioneered innovation in the space, seeking ways to reduce costs without sacrificing quality or performance.

Today, EXO Drones has re-invented the space, offering a full line of affordable, feature-rich consumer drones that are capable of competing head to head with many of the higher-priced models currently available.

Who Is Hubsan?

Hubsan is well known in the consumer drone industry as one of the largest and most well-respected drone manufacturers in the world. Since its inception, Hubsan's culture has been one built on the foundation of advanced technology, and an unrelenting drive for innovation. Backed by decades of experience, and a proven track record of producing high-performance, high-spec drones, Hubsan is poised for continued success in the decades to come.

Who Is EXO Drones?

Headquartered out of Salt Lake City, Utah, EXO Drones is a relative newcomer to the consumer drone market. Founded in 2020, the company has since grown to become a household name in the industry.

Selling exclusively in the United States, EXO Drones offers a broad range of innovative, technology-forward, and easy to pilot consumer drones.

As a pioneer in the space, EXO Drones is well known for its high-spec, affordable alternatives to more expensive models on the market, as well as their dedication to customer service. EXO offers tech enthusiasts, RC hobbyists, and commercial drone pilots alike incredible, feature-packed drones at outstanding price points.

Those interested in learning more about EXO Drones, its partnership with Hubsan, or its products, are encouraged to reach out via its official website (www.exodrones.com).

