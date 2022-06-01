The "Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes estimated at US$247.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$385.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period.

Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$174.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.1% share of the global Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes market.

The growing disease prevalence and need for more than one confirmatory test for several of these diseases and the resultant need for blood sample collection, transportation and testing at laboratories is driving market growth. The rise in blood test volumes will spur opportunities for automated blood tube labeling and specimen transportation boxes at diagnostic centers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.6 Million by 2026

The Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$68.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe represent leading regional markets. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring blood transfusions along with rise in road accidents is supporting market growth. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in place and growing demand for automated equipment from labs and healthcare facilities is driving growth in these regions.

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Potential for Serious Medical Errors due to Specimen Mislabeling Drives Need for Automated Labelers

High Cost of Labeling Errors

Processes for Cutting down Labelling Errors

Wrong Blood in Tube (WBIT) Incidents Enhance Importance of Automated Blood Tube Labelers

Effects of Specimen Labeling Errors on Labs and Best Practices to Minimize Errors

Urgent Need to Reduce Spurious Lab Results and Eliminate Pre-Analytic Errors Drives Demand for Automatic Blood Tube Labelers

Preanalytical Stage Accounts for Most Errors: Breakdown of Laboratory Errors by Preanalytical, Post-Analytical and Analytical Stages

Significant Advantages of Automated Labelers over Manual Labeling Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Automatic Tube Labelling System Benefits from the Automation Trend in Labs

Growing Automation in Laboratories and Medical Facilities Augurs Well for the Market

Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Automated Test Tube Barcoding: Eliminating Errors and Enhancing Reliability

Barcoding Methods for Vials and Tubes: Assessing Advantages and Drawbacks

Biological Specimen Transportation Box: Vital for Transport of Infectious Substances amidst Heightened Focus on Disease and Infection Control

Digitization of Labs Leads to the Evolution of Innovative Solutions for Sample Transport and Results Delivery

Dry Ice for Shipping of Blood Samples

Use of RFID Trackers and Smart Tags for Tracking Patient Samples in Transit

New Smart Tags for Tracking Blood Products in Transit

Temperature-Controlled Transport Packaging for Biological Specimens

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Blood Diagnosis: A Business Case for Automated Labelers

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Fatalities by Heart Conditions Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

