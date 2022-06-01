Stockhouse Publishing: All New Market Movers: Today's Top Stock Picks for New & Trending Opportunities

All New Market Movers. Today's Top Stock Picks for New & Trending Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Investors want insight. Welcome to the Market Movers Newsletter where we have created a snapshot of new and trending companies that we think investors will want to know about. Below you have direct access to this edition's top picks including milestones, highlights and easy access links to do additional research on each company and their products or projects.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. C.RAIL TECHNOLOGY

Railtown has developed a software-as-a-service (SAAS) and Enterprise deliverable solution for software development teams around the world that will utilize AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems, which deliver apps to customers by introducing automation into every stage of app development, to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems - monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown's Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity. This Vancouver, BC-based technology company sets itself apart from its peers in the space as they see current problems that exist in the QA (quality assurance) process - identifying problems after they've already happened instead of catching them before they become major issues like Railtown. The platform's dashboard can track efficiency gains across an organization's development team as well as the health of the application, while also eliminating costly downtime. The company has been accepted into the Microsoft Partner Network and The Microsoft for Startups Program.

https://www.railtown.ai

……………………………………………

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. C.SNA | SNAVF TECHNOLOGY

Focused on providing aerospace solutions, Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, (STAR-iSMS), the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. System. The STAR-A.D.S. System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. The Ontario-based company devotes its activity to the development, marketing, and promotion of this in-flight system, whereby data from an aircraft can be transmitted to ground stations for the duration of a flight The services provided by the company include consultation, monitoring, maintenance, training, and customer service. The group primarily operates and generates revenue in Canada. The company recently signed a Letter of Intent to purchase five units of the STAR-ISMS for five of its charter jets with Pinnacle Air Pvt. Ltd, along with another nine Star A.D.S units, to be delivered to four different airlines with Swiss Aviation Group AG.

https://www.star-navigation.com/

……………………………………………

AMPD Ventures Inc. C.AMPD | AMPDF TECHNOLOGY

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as 'the hosting company of the Metaverse. Specialized in the realm of video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization, this infrastructure company is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as 'the hosting company of the Metaverse. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. AMPD earned $1.7M in Q3 2022 revenue (Dec 2021 - Feb 2022), representing a 275% increase compared with Q3 2021, along with $2.3M in YTD 2022 revenue (Jun 2021 - Feb 2022), doubling that of the same period YTD 2021.

https://ampd.tech/

……………………………………………

Givex Corp. T.GIVX | GIVXF TECHNOLOGY

Toronto, Ontario-based Givex Information Technology Group Limited is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. Givex is a cloud-based, omnichannel technology platform, that integrates gift and loyalty programs, point of sale systems, and flexible payment services to enterprise-level retail and hospitality merchants. Its products include Gift cards, Loyalty Programs, Mobile App, Analytics, and Ordering kiosks, among others. The company is integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. The platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising of approximately 113,000 locations across more than 100 countries.

https://www.givex.com/

……………………………………………

Multi-Metal Development Ltd V.MLY | MLYCF METALS & MINING

Canadian-based mining company Multi-Metal Development Ltd. is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility and working on its Bleiberg project in Austria. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the company and its projects forward. Directed by industry experts with more than 260 years combined environmental policy, regulation, permitting, compliance, geological exploration, mine planning and sustainable development expertise. MultiMet is currently advancing two projects-the world-class CuMo Project in Idaho and its newly-acquired Bleiberg Project in Austria. The CuMo project is an open pit-accessible deposit currently in the preliminary economic assessment stage. The project has a 28-year mine life while research has supported a sustainable project and identified mitigations. The company is the largest shareholder in International CuMo Mining Corporation, which owns 100% of the project which is being advanced towards feasibility with a goal of becoming one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of molybdenum. Multi-Metal Development Ltd. recently closed its private placement for gross proceeds of US$3.1 million.

https://multimetdev.com/

……………………………………………

Brascan Gold Inc. C.BRAS | BRCGF METALS & MINING

Brascan Gold was founded in 2018 and is headquartered out of Vancouver, BC and is a mineral exploration company with a focus on gold. The company's approach in the gold space is to option, joint venture or directly acquire mining projects backed by 120 years of experience through its management and exploration team. Brascan Gold casts a wide net and has a range of projects and properties under its belt across North and South America. Notably, the company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Black Cat Property in Newfoundland; the option to acquire 100% interest in the Middle Arm Fault property, also in Newfoundland; and the option to acquire 100% interest in the Alegre Gold property in Brazil. Additionally, Brascan Gold is also evaluating a range of other gold projects across the Americas with over 1 million ounces of potential. In April 2022, Brascan Gold announced its intentions to acquire seven gold properties in Newfoundland, which span over 13,125 hectares across the province. This is in addition to its table of five gold properties that are in Newfoundland's Baie Verte area.

https://brascangold.com/

……………………………………………

Indie Power Storage Corp. P.IPS TECHNOLOGY

Indie Power Systems is an innovative clean tech company based in Texas, developing a Level 3 EV rapid charger, designed on a cutting-edge platform, reducing switching losses, size, manufacturing cost, and ensuring greater EV charging efficiency. Designed to streamline energy flow and energy storage with its patented intelligent charging system. A multi-vehicle integrated charging solution, allowing control over the level and timing of energy flows between the grid, energy storage, alternative energy, and vehicle charging.

https://indiepowersystems.com/

……………………………………………

Goldhills Holding Ltd. V.GHL | GODZF METALS & MINING

Incorporated in British Columbia in 1996, Goldhills Holding is a Canadian exploration company with a strategy of generating or acquiring early stage precious metal exploration companies. From there, the company's goal is advancing them through exploration by its own team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements that focus on sourcing production and near-term production mining opportunities. At present, Goldhills Holding holds an interest in the Windy Property, which consists of one mineral claim. The company also recently acquired in a share-exchange agreement Sun & Sand Mining & Metals Guinea SEA, a holding company that has 100% interest in the gold-focused Siguiri Property in Guinea, West Africa. As part of the agreement, Goldhills acquired all of Sun & Sand's issued and outstanding shares for a total of over 18.14 million common shares of Goldhills. This will make Sun & Sand a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldhills following the transaction's completion.

http://goldhills.co/

……………………………………………

WestCann Holdings Ltd. P.WCH HEALTHCARE / CANNABIS

WestCann Holdings is currently a private company but has plans to list publicly sometime in the near future. Headquartered out of the heart of Vancouver, BC WestCann Holdings is focused on bringing industrial tobacco solutions to the forefront of the ever-evolving cannabis market and the hemp market across North America. The company's primary mission is to produce and distribute the finest-quality, tailor-made, pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes in Canada and hemp cigarettes in the United States. To do so, WestCann Holdings has a state-of-the-art plant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, which is Canada's first fully automated high-speed cannabis cigarette manufacturing and packaging facility. Additionally, the company has a deep understanding and experience of regulatory compliance in the international tobacco and cannabis markets, which helps strengthen WestCann's ability of developing product lines and executing market strategies that fall in line with these regulatory environments. The company recently signed a broker agreement with Cajun Cigar Czar, LLC out of Miami, Florida, to distribute its Laika brand hemp cigarettes in brick-and-mortar stores throughout the United States. Under the agreement, Cajun will distribute WestCann's hemp-based tobacco replacement cigarettes into an initial trial selection of approximately 100 retail stores in the Southern U.S.

https://www.westcann.com/

……………………………………………

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. V.SBMI | SBMCF METALS & MINING

Founded in 2018 and headquartered out of Burlington, Ontario, Silver Bullet Mines will have two silver mines in production in the near future. Production means revenue which means cash flow which in turn means risk mitigation. The company's flagship project is the Black Diamond Property that spans almost 5,000 acres in the Miami-Globe copper camp, on Arizona's Richmond Basin. Black Diamond contains the Buckeye Silver Mine, where Silver Bullet is completing work on its mill. Silver production out of the Buckeye is imminent, at extraordinary grades. Silver Bullet Mines also owns the Washington Mine on patented lands in Idaho. The state, aptly called the "Gem State," is responsible for roughly 45% of U.S. silver production. Silver Bullet's 2021 bulk sample from the Washington Mine averaged 55.5 ounces silver per ton. Silver Bullet's plans are to access the ore zone in June and begin production in July, using a contract miner and toll milling the ore at a nearby mill. Future plans include continuing work through winter 2022/23.

https://www.silverbulletmines.com/

……………………………………………

CONTACT:

Stockhouse Publishing

Steve Andru

steve.andru@stockhouse.com

Stockhouse.com

……………………………………………

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Stockhouse is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. The information shown is solely the responsibility of the advertisers, not Stockhouse, whose only function is as a supplier of media facilities. Any information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities. You opted in to receive this email, which are sent on a subscription only basis, your information will not be shared or sold to any third parties, and you can unsubscribe at any time. To advertise, please contact us at sales@stockhouse.com.

SOURCE: Stockhouse Publishing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703550/All-New-Market-Movers-Todays-Top-Stock-Picks-for-New-Trending-Opportunities