Korian (Paris:KORI) announces that it has posted new information on the web pages of each of its 269 care facilities in France.

Accessible via the website Korian.fr, facility web pages now systematically include the following information:

Main services provided by the facility

Care and specialisations available

Certifications and labels obtained from third-party organisations

Room rates

Number of beds, including beds eligible for social assistance (new)

Building construction date or date of most recent upgrades (new)

Staff ratio (new)

Average tenure of staff (new)

Results of the latest satisfaction survey of residents and families conducted by an independent third party: net satisfaction score, consideration and respect score for each facility1 (new)

Many of these indicators already comply with the French government's requirement for facilities to report five key indicators by 1 January 2023 (technical equipment available, number of single/double rooms, number of places eligible for social housing assistance, availability of an on-duty night nurse and a coordinating doctor, and partnership with a support organisation to coordinate healthcare pathways).

Korian pledges to update these indicators once a year, and any time there is a major change in one of them.

More indicators will be added by the end of the year, in particular on continuous medical care (number of doctors on duty at the facility and remote consultation practices).

Furthermore, most facilities now feature a presentation by the Director and provide virtual visits so that everyone can more easily imagine life in our nursing homes.

And for a complete overview of Korian's commitment, you can visit the page: https://www.korian.fr/etre-a-vos-cotes-en-toute-confiance

About Korian

Korian is the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people www.korian.com

1 IPSOS survey of 17,962 families and residents between 11 October 2021 and 10 December 2021 at our 295 elderly dependent care facilities. Self-administered questionnaires completed at the facility or by email for families. Answers to questions: "How would you rate your overall satisfaction with this facility?" and "To what extent do you feel that you/your relative is respected and given proper consideration?".

