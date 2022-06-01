Planet Cruise: Flight cancellations impact: Demand for 'Cruises from Southampton' reaches 5 year high, beating pre-pandemic levels, as flight cancellations hit the headlines

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruises from Southampton are proving to be a popular option for holidaymakers looking for a stress-free, last minute get away this year. Planet Cruise reports that 65% of all cruise bookings in the last 2 weeks have been no-fly cruises from the UK, primarily from Southampton. There are 95 cruises departing from Southampton in June, July and August 2022.

Dave Mills, VP Global Supply at Planet Cruise, says: "Cruising from a UK port has always been a very civilised way to start your holiday. Embarkation times are usually late morning or early afternoon and once you arrive at the port you can be onboard your ship enjoying your holiday in no time. This summer we are spoiled by the range and quality of cruises available from UK ports including departures from Southampton, Dover, Tilbury, Liverpool, Newcastle and Rosyth. We have seen a trend for late bookings as demand for travel goes from strength to strength as the world re-opens."

8 Cruise Lines have 16 Ships sailing from Southampton this summer

Virtuosa (MSC): Spain , France , Portugal , Fjords and Canaries

, , , Fjords and Canaries Bolette ( Fred Olsen ): Fjords, Scotland and the Balkans

): Fjords, and the Balkans Iona (P&O Cruises): Fjords

Ventura (P&O Cruises): Spain , Portugal and the Canaries

, and the Canaries Aurora (P&O Cruises): Channel Islands , Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle

, Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle Arcadia (P&O Cruises): Portugal , Spain and Scandinavia

, and Scandinavia Britannia (P&O Cruises): Western Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

Sky Princess: Iceland , Norway , Scandinavia and the Mediterranean.

, , Scandinavia and the Mediterranean. Emerald Princess: the British Isles visiting England , Scotland , Ireland and Northern Ireland .

, , and . Enchanted Princess: Scandinavia, Iceland , Spain and France , the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

, and , the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean. Island Princess: longer itineraries to Iceland and Greenland and Scandinavia

and and Scandinavia Anthem of the Seas (Royal Caribbean): Spain , Portugal , the Mediterranean and the Fjords

, , the Mediterranean and the Fjords Celebrity Silhouette: Iceland , the Fjords, Scandinavia, Ireland and the Mediterranean

, the Fjords, Scandinavia, and the Mediterranean Queen Mary 2 (Cunard): 14 night classic roundtrip to New York or a 14 night cruise to the Western Mediterranean

or a 14 night cruise to the Western Mediterranean Queen Victoria (Cunard): 14 night trip to the Fjords in August.

(Cunard): 14 night trip to the Fjords in August. Sirena (Oceania): France and Northern Spain on a luxury 10 night voyage in June.

Other No-Fly UK Departure Ports this summer:



Dover

Carnival Pride

MS Maud (Hurtigruten)

Bolette ( Fred Olsen )

Liverpool

Borealis ( Fred Olsen )

Newcastle

Balmoral ( Fred Olsen )

Source: Planet Cruise