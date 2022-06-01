JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th April 2022 US$ 4.36

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2022 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2022 is $4.36 per share ($4.37 per share at 31 March 2022), the decrease in NAV of 1 cent per share is due net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by net investment gains of 4 cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th April 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 443,562 Cash and Cash equivalents 39,983 Other Receivables 21 Total Assets 483,566 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,348 ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 70,813 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,664 Other liabilities 1,214 Total Liabilities 146,039 Net Asset Value 337,527 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.36

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com