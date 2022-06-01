Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 19:28
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 1

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th April 2022US$ 4.36

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2022 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2022 is $4.36 per share ($4.37 per share at 31 March 2022), the decrease in NAV of 1 cent per share is due net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by net investment gains of 4 cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th April 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments443,562
Cash and Cash equivalents39,983
Other Receivables21
Total Assets483,566
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202742,348
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202270,813
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,664
Other liabilities1,214
Total Liabilities146,039
Net Asset Value337,527
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.36

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

