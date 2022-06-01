NACON: WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR - MARTYR RELEASES ENHANCED VERSION FOR PLAYSTATION5 AND XBOX SERIES S|X

WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR - MARTYR RELEASES ENHANCED VERSION FOR PLAYSTATION5 AND XBOX SERIES S|X

Lesquin, June 1st -- NACON and NeocoreGames announced today that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is coming to PlayStation5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles later this year, including all 25 DLCs and extensions already released, alongside with enhanced new gen features.

These new and enhanced features include the following:

Native 4k support

Higher resolution textures

Improved physics, including destructible environment

Cross-gen multiplayer modes

Fully utilizing DualSense controller on PlayStation 5

The new playable class DLC, announced back in 2021, is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles at a later date. The new Sororitas class - an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background - will bring new class mechanics and item types to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is a grim action-RPG, currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and XboxOne, featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who carry out the Emperor's will.

Watch the new gen console announcement trailer below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laj3GnbEEA4

If you'd like to know more about Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, or its stand-alone expansion Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr, check out one of our recent, our updated Roadmap , or visit our Media Site . If you have any questions or would like to request a review code, feel free to contact us!

ABOUT NEOCORE GAMES

NeocoreGames is an independent video game development company founded in 2005 with its headquarters located in Budapest, Hungary. Best known for The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing series and Deathtrap and currently working on King Arthur: Knight's Tale, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy. NeocoreGames also developed Crusaders: Thy Kingdom Come, The Kings' Crusade and the King Arthur: The Role-playing Wargame series.

ABOUT GAMES WORKSHOP

Games Workshop Group PLCweb store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges.

ABOUT NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. https://www.nacongaming.com/

