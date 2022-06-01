Flair Airlines Is Proudly Canadian And We're Here To Stay

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / With receipt of today's positive ruling from the Canadian Transportation Agency, Flair Airlines is proud to be officially recognized as a fully Canadian airline and look forward to continuing to offer Canadians an affordable, sustainable alternative to Canada's 'Big Air Carriers' for many years to come.

"With today's decision in hand, I know that myself and the hundreds of hard-working Flair employees across this country are even more committed to our mission of making air travel more affordable and more accessible for Canadians," said Flair Airlines CEO, Stephen Jones. "We're so proud that, at a time when everything is getting more expensive, Flair will be there to offer regular, working folks and their families, the opportunity to book a well-earned holiday and to see more of this wonderful country because, finally, they can afford it".

Because of the stranglehold that two legacy carriers, operating 80.2% of domestic seats, have had on the Canadian airline industry, domestic leisure travel in Canada has been out of reach for far too many people for far too long. A recent Earnscliffe Strategies poll conducted for Flair Airlines in May of this year shows that of Canadians who feel there are barriers to flying, 73% say cost is the main barrier.

This 'Big Air' status quo has led to Canada ranking 100th out of 140 countries in airfare cost competitiveness and is why Canadians pay more than twice the price Americans do for similar-distance domestic flights.

"Flair is challenging a 'Big Air' status quo in Canada that has made it cheaper to fly to Europe than it is to Halifax. And while I have no doubt that the 'Big Air' carriers won't be happy to hear today's news, no matter what they might throw at us, we're here to stay for Canadians and their pocketbooks while creating thousands of good, well-paying jobs from coast to coast," continued Jones.

In 2022 alone, Flair will provide nearly 4 million affordable flights to Canadians from all walks of life, saving them well in excess of $200 million. Along with saving Canadian's millions, Flair is investing in the communities in which we fly, employing 800 people directly today and more than 1,300 indirectly at airports and maintenance bases around Canada.

"First, I want to thank all the amazing Flair Airlines staff, pilots, Flight Attendants, and support staff across this country for their hard work and dedication -- we couldn't do what we do, without you. I also want to thank the Canadian Transportation Agency. A well-regulated, competitive, airline industry is key to the health of our economy. Thank you for working collaboratively with us over the last few months so we could be here today, confident in our future. Finally, I want to thank the Government of Canada and Minister Alghabra. Thank you for believing in our mission to bring affordable air travel to all Canadians. We know that this government understands the importance of supporting a competitive airline industry, spurring tourism in more areas of the country, and protecting low-cost travel options for Canadians".

About Flair Airlines: Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline on a mission to provide Canadians with affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

