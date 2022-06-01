Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Diversified Announces Large Acquisitions in the Permian Basin

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today two significant acquisitions in the Permian Basin have closed on June 1, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

PERMIAN BASIN

9280 Acres in Pecos County Texas, 1% Working Interest in the Pinon Overthrust Gas Area.

5 Oil and Gas wells in Ector County averaging 15 BOPD and 10 MCFPD with a 1.179 Working Interest.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Under new leadership Orion has grown fast with almost 16,000 gross mineral acres in the largest oil and gas fields from the Permian Basin to the Bakken Shale. This is a very large acreage acquisition for Orion and these wells are being operated by Occidental Petroleum. Revenues are on target to exceed $35,000 for the month of June 2022.," commented Thomas Lull, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. "Management is working closely with petroleum engineers to perforate and increase production on the already producing Eagle Ford 1680 acre 3 well Rhode Ranch property. We are also working on the final closing of another 320 acre 7 well operated property in the Permian Basin."

