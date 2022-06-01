Omega Protein Fishing Partners, Ocean Harvesters, Assist in At-Sea Rescue in the Gulf of Mexico

MOSS POINT, MS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / On Tuesday, May 31, fishermen from the F/V Mississippi Sound and the F/V Frosty Morn, which harvest menhaden exclusively for Omega Protein, assisted in rescuing six boaters - including two children - off the Mississippi coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ocean Harvesters crewmembers rescue boaters from a capsized vessel in the Gulf of Mexico

After receiving a distress call from the U. S. Coast Guard to assist a boat taking on water, the Frosty Morn and the Mississippi Sound, which are both owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, diverted course to participate in the rescue. After searching the area, the Mississippi Sound was able to find the vessel, which by then had capsized, with four boaters standing on the overturned vessel and two in the water. The crew was able to safely bring them aboard the Mississippi Sound before the Coast Guard arrived on the scene to take them back to shore.

Captain Joel Deihl and his vessel, the F/V Mississippi Sound

"That's a terrible situation to be in, and you can only imagine yourself being in that situation," said Joel Deihl, Captain of the Mississippi Sound, in an interview with WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi. "I'm proud of my crew for how they responded with the other vessels that were with us. Knowing that they can go home and see their families is a big lift off our shoulders."

Omega Protein is proud of the captains and crew of these two vessels for their swift action to rescue boaters in distress. The safety of our crews and fellow boaters is always the top priority for Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters.

This is not the first time Omega Protein-partnered fishermen have assisted in an at-sea rescue. In 2020, the crew of the F/V Smuggler's Point helped rescue six boaters from a burning vessel off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

About Omega Protein

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products derived from menhaden, a fish found abundantly off the U.S. Atlantic Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Omega Protein Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary and division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned company based in New Brunswick, Canada.

Through its subsidiaries, Omega Protein owns three menhaden manufacturing facilities in the United States. Omega Protein also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 fishing vessels which harvest menhaden. All fishing vessels owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company, were formerly owned by Omega Protein. Any references to commercial fishing of menhaden relate to Ocean Harvesters, not Omega Protein or Cooke Inc.

