Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for the upcoming embedded world 2022. Lattice technology will be on full display throughout the tradeshow, with key activities including a mainstage keynote, conference session, and a robust booth display. Joined by industry-leading partners, Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations that enable engineers to future-proof their designs for Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Compute, and Consumer applications at the Edge.

The Lattice booth will feature a wide range of ecosystem development partners demonstrating Lattice-based embedded vision, AI, functional safety, security applications, and more.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When: June 21 23: Lattice Booth and Demo Showcase (Hall 4, Booth #4-528) June 21 at 5 5:30 p.m. GMT+1 Conference session: "Implementing Low Power Smart Vision in Industrial Systems" by Mark Hoopes, Director, Lattice Semiconductor June 22 at 10 10:55 a.m. GMT+1 Day 2 Opening Keynote: "Embracing Change: The Mandate for Success in the Next Generation of Embedded Design" by Steve Douglass, Head of R&D, Lattice Semiconductor

Where: embedded world 2022, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany



Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, the embedded world Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg, Germany is the world-leading tradeshow of the embedded community, featuring presentations and product showcases from hundreds of the world's top embedded technology companies and attended by tens of thousands of engineers and technical experts each year. The 2022 event will include both an in-person and virtual component to meet the varying needs of its global attendee base.

