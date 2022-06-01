Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference.

Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

