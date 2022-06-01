Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series Treg-based Therapies

Date: Tuesday, July 12 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Access links for presentations, panels and fireside chats will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentations will also be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don't exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006208/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Media Inquiries

Louise Wilkie

ir@sangamo.com

media@sangamo.com