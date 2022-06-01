Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 1 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 35,080 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,575 pence 32.09 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,555 pence 31.84 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,567 pence 31.99 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 1 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 4,005 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 32.35 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 32.15 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 32.23 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 1 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 13,191 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 32.40 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 31.80 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 32.12 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 46.75 USD 37.10 GBP which was calculated as of 31 May 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 198,462,740 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 12,494,010 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

PSH also announces that it has published to its website, in accordance with the EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, details of transactions in its own shares for the past week. Information is available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/other-materials/.

