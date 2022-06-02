Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
HEINEKEN NV 
02.06.2022 | 00:16
HEINEKEN Confronts Growing Work Life Imbalance with New Global Campaign

New Work-Shuttering Tech Encourages Workers to Close Down at the End of the Work Day to Enjoy Time with Friends

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With mounting societal pressure to be constantly busy, rapid adoption of new work technology and a global pandemic forcing a complete overhaul of where and when work gets done, workers have increased their average working day by 2.5 hours, according to NordVPN Teams. When added up, all these extra hours are negatively impacting overall employee wellbeing, translating to less time spent with friends and family or pursuing personal hobbies.

